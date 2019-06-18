PAXTON — A discussion took place during last Tuesday’s Paxton Park District board meeting regarding the Save the Paxton Pool fundraising committee.
The discussion concerned whether the committee would be allowed to work under the Paxton Park District’s insurance policy when sponsoring or co-sponsoring fundraising events or endeavors.
The board did not, and will not, take a vote on the matter. The committee will be allowed to hold fundraisers on park district grounds, but for any fundraisers held in other places, the committee will have to operate under its own insurance.
According to Recreation Director Neal McKenry, the park district “cannot add anyone onto our insurance as an additional insured, unless they provide proof of their own existing insurance.”
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ The board tabled the purchase of an ice machine for the swimming pool or Nelson Field.
➜ The board tabled the authorizing of the purchase of a used utility tractor for use at Nelson Field.
➜ The board learned that 61 day passes have been sold for admission to the swimming pool, along with three night passes and 116 combo passes.
➜ The Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swim team, which is under first-year coach Carolyn Slavenas, is down from 80 swimmers last year to 60 this year, the board learned. Last Saturday’s season-opening meet was rained out.
➜ Tmes, dates and sponsors for Free Swim Days scheduled at the pool were announced: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 (First Lutheran Church); 1-5 p.m. Thursday, June 27 (Shields Automart); 1-4 p.m. on the weekend of July 6-7 (Frederick Community Bank); 1-5 p.m. Thursday, July 11 (First Lutheran Church); 1-4 p.m. on the weekend of July 13-14 (Pueblo Lindo); 1-9 p.m. Saturday, July 20 (Them Soccerclub); 1-7 p.m. Sunday, July 21 (Them Soccerclub and Save the Paxton Pool committee); 1-4 p.m. on the weekend of July 27-28 (Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois and Insurance Providers Group); 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 (Heiress Promotions); 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 (Paxton United Methodist Church); 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 (Hudson Drug Shop); 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 (First Lutheran Church); and the weekend of Aug. 17-18 (American Legion). Any Tuesday, Thursday, or weekend date not listed is not sponsored.