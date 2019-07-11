Paxton native Kendall Cox and his girlfriend and business partner, K’Lee McGary, who is a Watseka native and also a licensed funeral director, are opening the Cox-Knapp Funeral Home at the current site of the Knapp-Miller Funeral Home at 142 W. Patton St. in Paxton. The funeral home is now in the process of being renovated, and an open house will take place once the improvements are finished.