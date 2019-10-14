PAXTON — Following are comments and questions that Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold heard or overheard during a recent open house for the city’s $1.2 million downtown streetscape improvement project. The mayor’s responses, if available, follow, as well:
➜ What type of landscaping will be included in the project? It’s to be determined whether to use prairie grass or flower pots with seasonal plantings.
➜ Will there be angled parking on Pells Street? Angled parking will be included along the south side of East Pells and the north side of West Pells.
➜ Will the sidewalk width remain the same? The sidewalk north of The Frederick Community Bank Plaza will be narrowed, but all others will remain the same.
➜ Please include outdoor dining areas.
➜ Is handicapped accessibility addressed by the project? All sidewalk and street improvements will be ADA-compliant.
➜ What is the direction of the parking spaces, and how many will there be? The spaces will have a different angle and will lose about two per side.
➜ Using brick pavers can be dangerous in wet weather. Safety and cost will certainly be considerations.
➜ What about replacement of awnings that come down as a result of this project? Will the city pay to replace or reinstall them? That is to be determined.
➜ Who has the ultimate approval/authority on what this streetscape will actually look like? Who decides about the pavers, awnings, landscaping, etc.? Actual costs will not be known until bids are received.
➜ The city should spend money on fixing residential streets and not spend $1 million on fixing the downtown. In addition to certain uses of the funds earmarked for the project, there are also statutory requirements that must be satisfied. Public improvements in a downtown area that is a part of a tax-increment financing district support the eligibility.
➜ What will happen to and who is going to investigate underground window wells, tunnels, etc.? When they are discovered, how will they be handled? Will they be covered? Will they be filled in? Who pays for the work related to undergroudn finds?
➜ The existing planters are owned by PRIDE. Can they be used in the streetscape? Hopefully they will, and similar ones can be purchased to use instead of planting prairie grass. They would be filled with seasonal plantings.
➜ PRIDE and the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce have funds that could be used in this project. Both groups have been contacted. We must know their commitment by Nov. 12.
➜ It’s important to let the public know the source of the funds for the streetscape improvements. This was Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity money. It was designed to create and retain jobs, but that program was discontinued. Only specified uses could qualify for the city to still use the funds after the program was discontinued; otherwise, the funds would be returned to the state of Illinois.
➜ There is a need to market the TIF district and how it can be used for downtown improvements. The city needs to coordinate use of the TIF and the CDBG/RLF streetscape to benefit the downtown area/merchants. There have been many TIF information meetings. We have a financial information packet to hand out, and anyone wanting more information can schedule a meeting with the TIF attorney and the mayor.
➜ The city should develop a brochure that could be distributed to explain TIF and streetscape projects. Again, there is a financial information package available for TIF, city programs, the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, USDA programs and other lenders.