PAXTON — A 42-year-old Paxton man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after unexpectedly pleading guilty to aggravated domestic battery during a status hearing Thursday in Ford County Circuit Court.
Demetrius D. Couzens was charged in January 2018 with one count of attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, for allegedly forcing his girlfriend’s head under water in their home’s bathtub, choking her, and striking her in the face with his hand, fracturing her nose.
In exchange for Couzens pleading guilty to one count of aggravated domestic battery, State’s Attorney Andrew Killian agreed to dismiss the other two charges.
Couzens will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence, with credit given for 563 days already served, followed by four years of mandatory supervised released. Couzens was also fined and assessed court costs.
During a January 2018 preliminary hearing, Paxton police officer Stewart Stafford testified that he was called around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 9, 2018, to a home at 227 E. Orleans St. in Paxton, regarding a “domestic incident” that had taken place around 9 p.m. the night prior. Upon arrival, Stafford spoke with Couzens’ girlfriend, Heidi M. Jones, who had “severe swelling” to her left eye area and the top of her nose. Stafford said it appeared that “multiple blood vessels” had broken in Jones’ left eyeball, adding that there was dried blood on her nostrils.
According to Stafford, Jones said Couzens had punched her in the face while she was sitting on a sofa. It was later determined, Stafford said, that the punch caused Jones to suffer what was diagnosed as a “contained nasal fracture,” for which she required corrective surgery.
Stafford said that Jones told him she could not call police immediately because Couzens had thrown her cell phone in a tub full of water and took “the house phone” upstairs with him when he went to bed.
At the time of the incident, Couzens was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections related to a 2013 conviction for aggravated domestic battery in Kane County. Couzens also had a prior conviction for attempted murder in Winnebago County in 2004.
“This is a prime example of how domestic situations can turn deadly serious in a short amount of time when alcohol is introduced into an already volatile atmosphere,” Killian said in a prepared statement released to the Ford County Record on Friday. “Having Mr. Couzens in prison, though, not only protects his victim from future acts of aggression, but it also protects our law enforcement officers and makes our community, in general, safer.”
“I want to thank officer Stewart Stafford and the other members of the Paxton Police Department for the outstanding job they did in responding to and investigating this case. The work they did helped ensure Mr. Couzens was held accountable for his actions.”