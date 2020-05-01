The Round Up program provides opportunities for customers to give back to the community and helps non-profits and charities earn money.
Customers are asked if they’d like to “round up” their bill to the next dollar and donate the difference to the designated charity.
The IGA also picks one week during the month long drive to match all customer donations. They matched the first week of the promotion this time and contributed $275
Since the inception of round up the store match has been $18,654 and the total amount customers contributed plus store match is $96,917