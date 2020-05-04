The Paxton City Council has a full slate of aldermen for the first time since late last year. Tuesday night the council concurred with Mayor Bill Ingold’s appointment of Jonas Hoedebecke to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat created when Rob Steiger resigned because he moved out of city limits.
Hoedebecke, 34, has been the administrator of Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living, the former Knights Templar Home, since September of 2018. He and his family live in the administrator residence at 710 S. Washington.
Hoedebecke said he plans to be in Paxton long term and wanted to become involved in the community. He has attended city council meetings and has a background in finances and operations in his previous job in real estate investment.
He said he was doing a lot of traveling in his old job, most recently in Effingham, and the chance to settle down and spend more time at home with his wife and children led him to the nursing home job opportunity. He spoke to the owner of the two Accolade homes in Paxton, Moe Freedman, six or seven times and found him to have similar philosophies of treating employees as his own.
Hoedebecke said his good friend also helped convince him to go into administration. So Hoedebecke began with provisional certification while he took the training to become licensed by the state and federal governments. “This has been an incredible career change for me,” he said.