PAXTON — A little more than a month after fundraising efforts began in earnest for the Paxton Grand Old Flag project, nearly $17,000 had already been collected — with $5,000 to $6,000 more pledged — giving project organizers confidence that enough funds will be raised to construct a 150-foot flagpole on Paxton’s west side by Flag Day next June.
As of Monday, $14,750 had been donated to the project’s account at The Frederick Community Bank, according to Cody Kietzman, the bank’s vice president, who is assisting the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce with fundraising.
An additional $2,090 had been raised through the sale of personalized bricks through That’s My Brick’s website, Kietzman said.
“This brings our fundraising total to $16,840,” Kietzman said in an email. “Definitely off to a good start since we are still pretty early in the process.”
Kietzman said an additional $5,000 to $6,000 had also been pledged by businesses and individuals in the community, meaning that about $23,000 is already collected or committed.
Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren said Monday he hopes $65,000 can be raised to construct the gigantic flagpole immediately west of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, buy an initial three or four 30-by-60-foot American flags, and landscape the area around the flagpole. Even better, Kingren said, would be to have $75,000 to $80,000 raised, which would reduce the need for further fundraising to buy replacement flags and perform regular maintenance on the flagpole.
When fundraising began in earnest on Flag Day on June 14, Kingren said he hoped the necessary funds could be raised to have the flagpole and flag put up by Flag Day on June 14, 2020. On Monday, Kingren seemed confident that would be able to happen, especially given the fundraising’s early success.
Standing 50 feet taller than both the water tower on Paxton’s west side and the Hardee’s restaurant sign, the gigantic flagpole should not only be clearly visible to fans attending the PBL High School Panthers’ home football games at Zimmerman Field, but it should also stand out as one of the most noticeable landmarks along the highly traveled Interstate 57 corridor.
“You’re going to be able to see it from a long distance away,” Kingren said in April.
The personalized bricks that are purchased by community members — which can be engraved with the names of family members or friends, for example — will line a walkway leading to the flagpole, as well as a memorial-type structure to be built around it.
Up to 1,000 4-by-8-inch bricks are being sold for $100 apiece, as well as some 8-by-8-inch bricks for $250 each. They are available for purchase through thatsmybrick.com/paxtonflag or by filling out an order form and dropping it off at or mailing it to The Frederick Community Bank, 106 N. Market St., Paxton, IL 60957.
Persons who are not interested in purchasing a brick but who still would like to contribute toward the project can do so by sending a donation to the bank, as well. The account is under the name of the nonprofit organization Paxton PRIDE to allow the donations to be tax-deductible. To donate, checks may be written to “Paxton PRIDE” with “Grand Old Flag” or simply “Flag” listed in the memo line.
For more information on the project, people can contact Kingren at 217-202-6398 or Kietzman at 217-379-2336.