Whether to prohibit retail sales of recreational marijuana in Paxton and Gibson City is expected to be a topic of discussion in the two Ford County communities in upcoming months.
Both Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold and Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey told the Ford County Record on Monday that they plan to have their respective city councils discuss a possible prohibition on cannabis business establishments prior to the sale and adult use of recreational cannabis becoming legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.
“Yes,” Ingold said when asked if discussions would take place in Paxton. “We don’t have it on the (next city council meeting’s) agenda to talk about, but I think it’s something we need to talk about before the first of the year.”
Dickey said he was unaware of the ability for towns to ban cannabis sales, but he, like Ingold, said the topic would be discussed by his city council.
“I think we’ll definitely look at it,” Dickey said, adding that he plans to also gather feedback from various community leaders and Gibson City Police Chief Adam Rosendahl prior to anything being decided.
Already, at least two small towns in East Central Illinois — Monticello and St. Joseph — are in the midst of deciding how to navigate the new law, as leaders in both towns were expected to begin discussions about a potential ban of cannabis businesses this week.
There is mounting interest in the cannabis industry as the new law’s effective date nears, and such interest is not isolated to larger cities, either. In the northwestern Vermilion County village of Rankin, for example, a 6-acre horse farm just north of town is being eyed for a marijuana dispensary, which will be the focus of a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Lions Club building in Rankin. The village has zoning authority within 1 1/2 miles of village limits.
The Illinois Municipal League (IML) sent resources about the local regulation of recreational marijuana to its member municipalities last week, including a model ordinance to prohibit cannabis businesses in municipalities.
“While local governments are required to allow medical cannabis dispensaries subject only to local zoning provisions, adult-use cannabis business establishments may be prohibited,” the IML said in the resources sent out last week, as posted on the IML’s website.
The IML’s model ordinance for prohibiting cannabis businesses states that a city has the authority to regulate such businesses pursuant to the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, which was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on June 25.
The IML’s model ordinance says the municipality adopting the ordinance “has determined that the operation of cannabis business establishments would present adverse impacts upon the health, safety and welfare of the residents, and additional costs, burdens and impacts upon law enforcement and regulatory operations of the city/village.”
Among cannabis businesses that would be prohibited under the model ordinance are cultivation centers, craft growers, processing organizations, infuser organizations, dispensing organizations and transporting organizations.
The IML recommends a public hearing be held in advance of the adoption of such an ordinance to create a record that supports that determination.
The resources the IML sent to municipalities last week also included information for towns interested in allowing cannabis businesses in their communities. Included were a model ordinance that would regulate cannabis businesses through conditional-use zoning and a model ordinance that would impose a municipal tax of up to 3 percent on retail cannabis sales.
At the county level, meanwhile, the Ford County Board’s finance committee has already begun discussions about implementing a marijuana sales tax, according to the committee’s chairman, Chase McCall of Gibson City.
“While I understand the concerns of city leadership regarding the sale of recreational marijuana and potential ramifications of same, the truth of the matter is that marijuana is already in Ford County,” McCall said. “At the county board level, I have already begun discussions with our finance committee to implement a recreational marijuana sales tax. Per state statute, counties are authorized to impose up to a 0.75 percent tax for recreational marijuana sales that occur within municipalities and up to a 3.75 percent sales tax within unincorporated areas. In the coming months, we will have a resolution ready for county board consideration.”