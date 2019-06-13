PAXTON — The Ford County Emergency Management Agency and Paxton Emergency Management Agency are offering two training courses in July — one on Amtrak rail safety and the other on Amtrak HazMat awareness.
Both training courses are geared toward members of emergency management agencies, emergency medical services, fire departments, police departments and any service that works in close proximity to railroad tracks.
The four-hour rail safety course will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Ford County Sheriff’s Office in Paxton. The two-hour HazMat awareness course will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the sheriff’s office.
Reservations for either course are required by July 13 and can be arranged by emailing ema@fordcounty.illinois.gov.
For more information, people can call 217-781-1898.