PAXTON — The Paxton Emergency Management Agency is asking that trick-or-treaters use crosswalks in all areas of town on Halloween — and especially on East Pells Street where activity is busiest.
EMA Director Ed Hanson said EMA volunteers will be stationed this Halloween at street corners on East Pells Street to assist parents and their children in crossing the road. The EMA volunteers will be wearing yellow vests, Hanson said.
Trick-or-treating in Paxton is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.