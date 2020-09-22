Don and Beverly Gronemeyer (nee Bell), of Paxton, are celebrating 65 years of marriage.
The couple have six children: Kathy (Bob) DeWaele, Charleston SC; Bob Gronemeyer, Michigan City, IN; Mary (Dave) Kiester, Wilton Center; Patti (Jim) Wray, Paxton; Peggy Gronemeyer, Paxton and Susan Gronemeyer; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration is planned at 11 a.m. Sept. 27 at Pells Park. The public is invited to share in this celebration by driving through Pells Park to congratulate the happy couple and/or drop off a card. Look for the happy couple at the north end of Pells Park, seated near the road from 11 a.m to noon. No gifts please.