WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marcia and Alan Meyer, owners of Mom & Pop’s Kettle Korn Stop in downtown Paxton, were recently selected as 3C Congressional Champions and traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with members of the U.S. Congress and congressional staff on behalf of small businesses.
The Meyers were chosen by the Connected Commerce Council, a nonprofit membership organization representing digitally empowered small businesses, as Congressional Champions for their innovative use of digital tools.
As Congressional Champions, the Meyers came to the nation’s capitol to meet with members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. John Shimkus of Collinsville, to discuss the importance of access to digital tools, platforms and marketplaces for small business success. Congress is currently debating a national privacy bill that could help small businesses across the country.
The Meyers were among 24 3C Congressional Champions who met with more than 40 members of Congress and staff during their visit to ensure that small businesses have a voice in the creation of the legislation.