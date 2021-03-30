A victim of the pandemic last year, the Paxton Community Sale will return next weekend.
The sale, sponsored by the Paxton Park District, is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 3 at Coady Park, 601 S. Fall St.
An auction of items will include tools, furniture, farm equipment, antiques, lawn and garden equipment, plants, animals, primitives, vehicles, appliances and more.
Food vendors will be on site.
Items may be dropped off between 1 and 5 p.m. April 2 and during the registration period of 6 to 9 a.m. April 3.
A $1 fee will be charged for each buyer’s number. Registration of buyers will begin at 8 a.m. on sale day inside the nearby civic center.
A 20 percent commission will be charged per tagged item as well as any buyback item.