Mayor Bill Ingold told the Paxton City Council that the project that has dominated public works discussions for the past five years--the downtown
streetscape improvement project will not go forward this year. The timing is just not right.
With bid specs not yet out, construction could not begin till late September.
With various expected delays, especially worsening weather, it could take 20
weeks to complete. With upcoming events like the barbecue fest in September
and at least two parades in the fall, Ingold said that is no time for the downtown to be a construction zone.
Instead, a revised schedule anticipates going out for bids in December with their return in February. Prices are high now with most contractors busy through late fall and the price of materials very high and supply uncertain, post-pandemic.
Ingold cited the case of a municipality bidding an estimated $800,000 project
and bids coming in $500,000 higher than that. So the project was scrapped for now.
City engineer Greg Cook said the “last thing we want is open construction in the winter. We’ll have a better chance of success if we wait. We wouldn’t want to be the cause of a safety issue.”
Cook said copies of the downtown plan and a proposed schedule will be given to all downtown business owners. Cook said Ingold will be part of a team to make a presentation Sept. 25 to the Illinois Municipal League at its annual meeting in Chicago.
“This is a big deal,” said Cook.
Springfield has approved the project, the money is available and must be spent by the end of 2023. The more than $1 million project will involve the
resurfacing of four blocks of Market Street, from Orleans to Holmes streets, and new concrete sidewalks on both sides of the 100 block of North Market Street.
Also in that same block will be the installation of historic-looking, 16-foot-tall pedestrian lights. Also planned--stamped concrete paving or brick paver banding added behind the curbs there.
The plan also calls for curb bump outs to be added to the intersections on each end of the 100 block of North Market Street at both State Street and Pells Street. The bump outs will protrude into the two intersections’ four corners.
Each bump out will also feature handicapped-accessible ramps from the street.
The council concurred with Ingold’s appointment to fill the vacancy in Ward 2 with Paul Crutcher. Crutcher has lived in Paxton for about four years and is an electrical engineer at Eastern Illinois Electric Co-op. He said it was time for him to become more involved in the community and that he received a little nudge as well from co-worker Mike Wilson who serves as a Ward 4 alderman.