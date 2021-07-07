Latest News
- Food Finders Food Bank receives $20,000 grant from Bayer Fund
- Indiana designated Carroll County 'Broadband Ready Community'
- Trustees approve plan to open all Purdue campuses to normal operations
- Thayer man sentenced to 16 years for drowning two sons
- Festivals to occupy county's July schedule
- DACC announces spring President's, Honor's lists
- Watseka citywide garage sales event planned for August
- Paxton Chamber of Commerce president, mayor speak at Fourth of July celebration
- Arrest made in armed robbery case
- WESTFALL: Japanese beetle season will soon be upon us
- Paxton Fourth of July fireworks back this year
- Bland slapped with 2 1/2 years for role in death of Missy Deno
- Caulkins critical of extension of emergency declaration
- Jasper County Arrest Log
- Indiana reserved hunt applications open online
- Seven vying for Miss Fountain County Fair Queen
- Ashkum woman killed in two-vehicle accident