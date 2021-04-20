PAXTON, Ill.- April pick up packet is ready! In cooperation with the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener program, this month’s packet consists of a seed starting lesson! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
Our Seed Library is open! Stop in, pick out up to 5 seed packets of your choosing, and prepare to plant! We will offer a variety of vegetable, beans, greens, flowers and more! We will also have horticulture information available if you need it! Our thanks to the University of Illinois Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener Program for their generous donation!
Virtual Library Crawl! Stop in, pick up your passport, visit local, U.S., and Worldwide libraries online, fill out your passport, and stop back in when you’re finished to have your passport stamped. You will be entered into a drawing, (to be held April 23rd), for a participation gift!
- We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
-Little Lies. Author: Bella Forrest, (Book 4).
-Ghost Towns. Author: Bella Forrest, (Book 5).
-Zero Hour. Author: Bella Forrest, (Book 6).
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-The Duke Undone. Author: Joanna Lowell.
-Beach Read. Author: Emily Henry.
-The Note Through the Wire. Author: Doug Gold.
-Of Women and Salt. Author: Gabriele Garcia.
-LIBERTIE. Author: Kaitlyn Greenidge.
-Mexican Gothic. Author: Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
-Gold Diggers. Author: Sanjena Sathian.
-Red Island House. Author: Andrea Lee.
-The Ladies of the Secret Circus. Author: Constance Sayers.
-The Windsor Knot. Author: SJ Bennett.
-The Restoration of Celia Fairchild. Author: Marie Bostwick.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-The Light of Days. Author: Judy Batalion.
-Dusk Night Dawn. On Revival and Courage. Author: Anne Lamott.
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
-Cicely Tyson Just As I Am.
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
-Twenty. Author: James Grippando.
-Faithless in Death. Author: J.D. Robb
Large Print Christian Fiction:
Children’s:
-I am STRONG. A Little Book About Rosa Parks. Author: Brad Meltzer.
-I am BRAVE. A Little Book About Martin Luther King, Jr. Author: Brad Meltzer.
-Thanks to a Back to Books Grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, we are able to offer a new collection of S.T.E.A.M. books! S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. This collection targets preschool through eighth grade, with Spanish language books as well. This collection provides hands on learning, experiments, building, arts, coding, etc. This collection will be an ongoing project for the next several months. We have some printed project handouts available as well! Stop by the Children’s Department to see what’s new!!
Juvenile Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-SOUL. Disney PIXAR.
-UPSIDE DOWN MAGIC. Disney.
-PINOCCHIO, (2021) with Roberto Benigni.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves, including a collection of FREE book on cassette!!
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-Plants in Winter. Author: Joanna Cole, (Easy Reader). A simple explanation of what happens to various plants in winter.
-In My Garden. Author: Ermanno Cristini, (Easy Reader). Domestic animals including rabbits and a cat share a garden environment with a variety of small wild creatures.
-Miss Rumphius. Author: Barbara Cooney, (Easy Reader). As a child, Great-Aunt Alice Rumphius resolved that when she grew up she would to faraway places, live by the sea in her old age, and do something to make the world more beautiful-and she does all those things, the last being the most difficult of all.
Adult Fiction:
-Home Before Dark. Author: Riley Sager. Maggie Holt is a 30-year-old woman who has inherited a mansion, Baneberry Hall, from her late father, Ewan. 25 years ago, Ewan wrote a non-fictional bestselling novel called House of Horrors about the Holt family’s experiences living in the house he claims was haunted for 20 days, before they fled in terror. It’s a book that came to define Maggie’s life.
Maggie has no recollection of that time, but she has always regarded the book as being full of lies. Against her father’s wishes, Maggie goes back to Baneberry Hall to uncover the truth about what really happened in those twenty fateful and horrific days.
- Christian Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
-The Herbal Kitchen. Author: Kami McBride. This is a treasure trove of herbal information. It is a beautifully written book showing ways to weave herbs into our lives through growing, cooking and using them as remedies, reconnecting even the beginner to the natural world.
Movies:
-DVD: The Upside. Starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman. This movie has been out for a while, but if you haven’t seen it yet, it will be well worth your time. In the movie, Dell, (Kevin Hart) has just been released from prison and is being to get a job. By accident, he ends up at an interview for Philip Lacasse, (Bryan Cranston), a wheelchair-bound billionaire. Philip hires Dell for none of the right reasons, mainly to be obstinate. The two, however, form an unlikely friendship and each learn things about themselves and life in general. The movie was inspired by a true story.
-DVD: Duplex, (Rated PG-13). Alex and Nancy are a young, vibrant couple in New York City living the American Dream. One thing is missing: a home of their own. Their new home comes with an unexpected feature, an upstairs rent-controlled tenant, who isn’t as easy-going or frail as originally anticipated. Their blissful life begins to fray around the edges, and their dream home turns into a nightmare. They begin to wonder if they can’t move this tenant out.