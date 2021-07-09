-July activity calendar/craft packets are available for pick up! Stop by today!
-Kids 8 to 12 years of age, come to the library and Find Your Spark! Join us on Wednesdays beginning July 14th from 11a.m. to 12p.m. to attend this exploratory, hands on program. We’ll cover a different topic each week, including STEM, animal science, creative arts and more! Space is limited. Please call the library at 217-379-3431 to sign up!
-Books on Wheels. Are you homebound and unable to come to the library? Let the library come to you! Beginning Friday, July 16th we will make deliveries to you inside the Paxton City Limits. Do you need a library card? We will help with that as well! Call: 217-379-3431 to apply for this service!
-Summer Reading Challenge at the library! Stop by and sign up for the challenge! Reading Colors Your World is this year’s theme, and we’re excited about this program!! Pick up your starter pack, complete the requirements, end with a goodie bag! Stop by! We look forward to seeing you!
-Snuggle Time Stories! Join us on Thursday evenings at 7:00 p.m. Bring your favorite cuddle buddies and come relax at the library to hear bedtime stories! Space is limited, so call: 217-379-3431 to sign up!
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-Fifty Words for Rain. Author: Asha Lemmie.
-The Personal Librarian. Authors: Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray.
-Hell of a Book. Author: Jason Mott.
Adult Non-Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
-The Bullet. Author: Iris Johansen.
-A Thousand Dead Horses. Author: Rod Miller. (Western).
-Bullet for a Stranger. Author: William W. and J.A. Johnstone. (Western).
-Calvert’s Last Bluff. Author: Ralph Compton. (Western).
-Great Lonesome. Author: John D. Nesbitt. (Western).
Large Print Christian Fiction:
Children’s:
Juvenile Fiction:
-The Okay Witch. Author: Emma Steinkellner. (Graphic Novel).
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-The Light Keepers. DVD: Rated PG.
-The Bookshop. DVD: Rated PG.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-On the Day the Horse Got Out. Author: Audrey Helen Weber. The horse getting out causes all kinds of things to happen—bells ring, eggs break, ants play, children dance, and much more. But what happened to the horse? Did she find what she was looking for? (Easy reader).
-Strange Planet: The Sneaking, Hiding, Vibrating Creature. Author: Nathan W. Pyle. Join lovable parent and child aliens as they embark on a quest to understand the vibrating creature, (that’s a cat to us humans) that is stalking around their house! (Easy reader).
-The Bench. Author: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Captures the special relationship between fathers and sons, through a mother’s eyes. (Easy Reader).
Adult Fiction:
-Before We Were Yours. Author: Lisa Wingate. Memphis, Tennessee, 1936. A tale inspired by firsthand accounts about the notoriously corrupt Tennessee Children's Home Society follows the efforts of a Baltimore assistant D.A. to uncover her parents' fateful secrets in the wake of a political attack and a chance encounter with a stranger.
Christian Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
Movies:
-How to Eat Fried Worms. DVD: Rated PG. On his first day at a new school, eleven-year-old Billy goes up against the school bully in a challenge….to eat 10 worms in one day! As the pressure mounts, Billy must summon all his strength to meet the dare, all the while keeping his weak stomach from betraying him and his big mouth from getting him in even more trouble.