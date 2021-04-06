PAXTON, IL — April pick up packet will be ready on the 1st! In cooperation with the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener program, this month’s packet consists of a seed starting lesson! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
The library will be closed on Friday, April 2nd for Good Friday. Normal hours will resume on Saturday, April 3rd.
We kick off National Library Week on Monday, April 5th with two fun opportunities!
We open our “Seed Library!” Stop in, pick out up to 5 seed packets of your choosing, and prepare to plant! We will offer a variety of vegetable, beans, greens, flowers and more! We will also have horticulture information available if you need it! Our thanks to the University of Illinois Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener Program for their generous donation!
Virtual Library Crawl! Stop in, pick up your passport, visit local, U.S., and Worldwide libraries online, fill out your passport, and stop back in when you’re finished to have your passport stamped. You will be entered into a drawing, (held April 16th), for a participation gift!
LIBRARY HOURS
Monday through Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 12 to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-Windhall. Author: Ava Barry.
-Sparks Like Stars. Author: Nadia Hashimi.
-A Matter of Life and Death. Author: Robin Lockwood.
-Get a Life, Chloe Brown. Author: Talia Hibbert.
-Take a Hint, Dani Brown. Author: Talia Hibbert.
-Act Your Age, Eve Brown. Author: Talia Hibbert.
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
-The library received a donation from the Reuben G. Soderstrom Foundation of a large 3 volume set of Forty Gavels: The Live and Times of Reuben G. Soderstrom and the Illinois AFL-CIO.
Young Adult Fiction:
-Firekeepers Daughter. Author: Angeline Boulley.
Large Print Selections:
Large Print Christian Fiction:
Children’s:
Thanks to a Back to Books Grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, we are able to offer a new collection of S.T.E.A.M. books! S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. This collection targets preschool through eighth grade, with Spanish language books as well. This collection provides hands on learning, experiments, building, arts, coding, etc. This collection will be an ongoing project for the next several months. We have some printed project handouts available as well! Stop by the Children’s Department to see what’s new!!
Juvenile Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-News of the World. DVD, rated PG-13
-Promising Young Woman. DVD rated R
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves, including a collection of FREE book on cassette!!
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-How to Raise Monarch Butterflies. A Step-by-Step Guide for Kids. Author: Carol Pasternak. Step-by-step instructions and color photographs explain the process of raising monarch butterflies.
-Butterflies and Moths. Author: David J. Carter. With over 600 stunning, full-color photographs of over 500 species of butterflies and moths, this a the most beautiful and clear guide to the identification of these amazing flying insects.
-Tell Me a Dragon. Author: Jackie Morris. From a dragon as big as a village to a tiny dragon with whisper-thin wings, this enchanting book is FULL of dragons! This is a very large, colorful must-read for young dragon fans!
-Hello, Little One. Author: Zeena M. Pliska. This is a sweet, moving story of an intergenerational friendship between a caterpillar alone in a big, green world, and his new friend, Orange. They learn to see the world through each other’s eyes.
Adult Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
-The Librarian of Auschwitz. Author: Antionio Iturbe. This incredible story is based on the experiences of real-life Auschwitz prisoner, young Dita Kraus. She risked her life to keep the magic of books alive during the Holocaust. This is an incredible story of courage and hope.
Adult Non-Fiction:
Movies:
-DVD-500 Days of Summer. Tom, greeting-card writer and hopeless romantic is caught completely off guard when his girlfriend suddenly dumps him. He reflects back on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went sour, and in doing so, Tome rediscovers his true passions in life. Rated PG-13.