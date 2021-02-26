PAXTON, IL - BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK!! Be sure to finish your date, (reading your book) by Feb. 28, fill out the “Rate Your Date” bookmark, place it back in the front cover, and return it to the book drop at the library to be entered into a drawing to receive a participation gift! Winner will be notified by telephone. Drawing will be March 5th.
There are a few February activity calendar/craft packets left, ready for pick up! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
- We are excited to offer a collection of fact sheets, work sheets and booklets on topics such as, Identity Theft, Making a Budget, Your Credit History, Managing Debt, Getting out of Debt, Fixing Your Credit, Shopping for Funeral Services, etc.. with several in Spanish as well! These are free of charge and located in the tall spindle on the first floor of the library!
- NEW LIBRARY HOURS
The hours at the library have changed as follows:
Monday through Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 12 to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-The Four Winds,. Author: Kristin Hannah.
-Before She Disappeared. Author: Lisa Gardner.
-All The Ways We Said Goodbye. Authors: Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, Karen White.
-A Lady’s Formula for Love. Author: Elizabeth Everett.
-Serpentine. Author: Jonathan Kellerman.
-The Paris Library. Author: Janet Skeslien Charles.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-The Three Mothers. Author: Anna Malaika Tubbs.
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
-Villa Lobos. Author: Michael Zimmer.
-Coyote’s People. Author: Andrew McBride.
-Stand Up and Die. Authors: William W. Johnstone with J.A. Johnstone.
-Broken Rider. Author: John Shirley.
Large Print Christian Fiction:
Children’s:
-The Magician’s Hat. Author: Malcolm Mitchell.
-The Bear and the Fern. Author: Mr. Jay.
-Remarkably You. Author: Pat Zietlow Miller.
-Ricky, the rock that couldn’t Roll. Author: Mr. Jay.
Juvenile Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
- LEAP
-The Love Letter
-The Lodge
-A Soldier’s Revenge
-The Men Who Built America
-The Biggest Little Farm
-Synchronic
-The Climb
-Ammonite
-The Two Worlds of Jennie Logan
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves, including a collection of FREE book on cassette!!
- We’ve added several large print books to the sale shelves
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-Pink and Say. Author: Patricia Polacco. Say Curtis describes his meeting with Pinkus Aylee, a black soldier, during the Civil War, and their capture by southern troops. Based on a true story about the author’s great-great-grandfather. (Easy Reader).
-Li’l Dan the Drummer Boy: A Civil War story. Author: Romare Bearden. When a company of black Union soldiers tell Lil Dan that he is no longer a slave, he follows them and uses his beloved drum to save them from attack. (Easy Reader).
-Gordon Parks: How the Photographer Captured Black and White America. Author: Carole Boston Weatherford. Gordon Parks is most famous for being the first black director in Hollywood. Before he made movies, he wrote books. When he bought a camera, his life changes forever, teaching himself how to take pictures, and before long, people noticed. (Easy Reader).
Adult Fiction:
-Miss Benson’s Beetle. Author: Rachel Joyce. It’s 1950 and London is still reeling from World War II. Miss Benson, a struggling school teacher and spinster, abandons her job to set out on an expedition to the other side of the world in search of an insect that may or may not exist. She and her fiery new assistant find themselves in a wild adventure that exceeds all expectations. This is a fun joyride filled with plot twists and emotion!
Adult Non-Fiction:
Movies:
-The Help, (DVD). Mississippi during the 1960’s: Skeeter, a southern society girl, returns from college determined to become a writer, but turns her friends’ lives, and a small Mississippi town, upside down when she decides to interview the black women who have spent their lives taking care of prominent southern families. Rated PG.