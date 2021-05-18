May pick up packets are now available! All About Trees! Stop in and pick one up today! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
Our Seed Library is open! Stop in, pick out up to 5 seed packets of your choosing, and prepare to plant! We offer a variety of vegetables, beans, greens, flowers and more! We also have horticulture information available if you need it! Our thanks to the University of Illinois Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener Program for their generous donation!
- We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-Sooley. Author: John Grisham.
-The Sweeney Sisters. Author: Lian Dolan.
-A Gambling Man. Author: David Baldacci.
-The Secret Bridesmaid. Author: Katy Birchall.
-The Last Watch. Author: J. S. Dewes.
-The Whispering Dead. Author: Darcy Coates.
-The Bookshop of Second Chances. Author: Jackie Fraser.
-Margreete’s Harbor. Author: Eleanor Morse.
-Whereabouts. Author: Jhumpa Lahiri.
-Shadow in the Cloud. Author: Callan Mulvey.
-Great Circle. Author: Maggie Shipstead.
-The Music of Bees. Author: Eileen Garvin.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-World Travel: An Irreverent Guide. Author: Anthony Bourdain.
-Three-Martini Afternoons at the Ritz: The Rebellion of Sylvia Platn & Anne Sexton. Author: Gail Crowther.
Large Print Selections:
-Win. Author: Harlan Coben.
-Eternal. Author: Lisa Scottoline.
-Ocean Prey. Author: John Sanford.
Children’s:
-Hudson and Tallulah Take Sides. Author: Anna Kang.
-Juneteenth for Mazie, (Picture Book). Author: Floyd Cooper.
-The World Needs More Purple People. Author: Kristen Bell.
-I Sang You Down from the Stars. Author: Tasha Spillett-Sumner.
-I’LL Meet You in Your Dreams. Author: Jessica Young.
Thanks to a Back to Books Grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, we are able to offer a new collection of S.T.E.A.M. books! S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. This collection targets preschool through eighth grade, with Spanish language books as well. This collection provides hands on learning, experiments, building, arts, coding, etc. This collection will be an ongoing project for the next several months. We have some printed project handouts available as well! Stop by the Children’s Department to see what’s new!!
NEW MOVIES:
-Judas and the Black Messiah. DVD: Rated R.
-Beanpole.
-Hemingway.
-Little Things.
-Forsaken.
-Monster Zone.
-A Call to Spy.
-Son of the South.
-The Secret Scripture.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-Nessie the Loch Ness Monster. Author: Richard Brassey, (Easy Reader). Millions of years ago, the northern tip of Scotland was a separate island until it crashed into the mainland. The prehistoric seas monsters rushed to escape-all except for Nessie! What are the facts and what is only legend? This tells the irresistible tale for readers everywhere!
-The Runaway Rice Cake. Author: Ying Chang Compestine, (Easy Reader). After chasing the special rice cake, Nian Gao, that their mother has made to celebrate the Chinese New Year, three poor brothers share it with an elderly woman and have their generosity richly rewarded.
-The Hidden House. Author: Martin Waddell, (Easy Reader). Bruno, a lonely old man creates three dolls and sits them on the windowsill facing outside to keep him company while he works in his garden, but one day he leaves and never returns, causing his house, dolls, and garden to change.
The First Forest. Author: John Gile, (Easy Reader). This lyrically written tale tells what happens when greed enters the very first, perfect forest and spoils the trees’ beauty and peace. Cover to cover full-color art brings the story to life.
Adult Fiction:
-The Lost Apothecary. Author: Sarah Penner. The setting, eighteenth-century London. Women across the city whisper of a mysterious figure named Nella who sells well-disguised poisons to use against the oppressive men in their lives. Two hundred years later, Caroline, an aspiring historian comes across an aged apothecary vial in the River Thames. Her research uncovers an explosive history. This is a well woven, engrossing tale.
The Hundred Foot Journey. DVD (Rated PG). When the chilly chef proprietress of a French restaurant in southern France gets wind of a culinary immigrant opening an Indian restaurant just 100 feet away from her own, her icy protests escalate to all-out war between the two establishments.