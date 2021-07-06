-Summer Reading Challenge at the library! Stop by and sign up for the challenge! Reading Colors Your World is this year’s theme, and we’re excited to launch this program!! Pick up your starter pack, complete the requirements, end with a goodie bag! Stop by! We look forward to seeing you!
-Snuggle Time Stories! Beginning Thursday, June 17th at 7:00 p.m. bring your favorite cuddle buddies and come relax at the library to hear bedtime stories! Space is limited, so call: 217-379-3431 to sign up!
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-Moon Lake. Author: Joe R. Lansdale.
-The Girls in the Stilt House. Author: Kelly Mustian.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-Acts of Our Gentle God. Author: Jay A. Schulberg.
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
-Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder. Author: Joanne Fluke.
-Country Proud. Author: Linda Lael Miller.
-Legacy. Author: Nora Roberts.
-Sooley. Author: John Grisham.
Large Print Christian Fiction:
Children’s:
-I Want a Boat! Author: Liz Garton Scanlon.
Juvenile Fiction:
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-City of Lies. DVD: Rated R.
-The Resistance Fighter, (Based on a true story). DVD: not rated.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
Adult Fiction:
-Unaccustomed Earth-a collection of short stories. Author: Jhumpa Lahiri. A daughter struggles with inviting her aging father to live with her family, only to realize that she needs him more than he needs her. Hell-Heaven: One man breaks the hearts of two women who, in the end, find solidarity together. A Choice of Accommodations: Their first get-away without the children doesn’t exactly work out as planned. Only Goodness: A young girl introduces her younger brother to alcohol, only to regret it in the end as he struggles with alcoholism. Nobody’s business: A young man learns that his housemate, (Who he has a crush on) is being cheated on by her boyfriend.
-Golden Girl. Author: Elin Hilderbrand, (lg. print). Nantucket novelist Vivian Howe has one final summer to protect her secrets while her loved ones on Earth learn to live without their golden girl. This mother of three is killed in a hit-and-run car accident while jogging near her home. She is granted three “nudges” to change the outcome of the events on Earth. She’ll have to think carefully about how to use them.
Christian Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
-The Ride of her life. Author: Elizabeth Letts. The incredible true story of a woman and her dog who rode her horse across America in the 1950s, fulfilling her dying wish to see the Pacific Ocean. This is an excellent, difficult to put down adventure!