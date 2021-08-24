-It’s the Dog Days of Summer, and the library has gone to the dogs!! August activity calendar/craft packets are available for pick up! Stop by today!
-WITS WELLNESS! Inviting adults 50 years old and older to participate in a FREE 12-week health & wellness research study! The Fall session begins on Wednesday, August 25th, from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. and runs weekly through November 10th at the library. This is a fun, interactive program brought to you by the University of Illinois Family Life department. Space is limited to 12, so call 217-379-3431 to sign up. A second session will be offered again in the Spring for those who cannot attend the fall session.
-Preschool Story Hour: We resume on Thursday, September 2nd at 10:00 a.m. We will meet weekly for stories and craft time. All preschool age children are welcome!
-Books on Wheels. Are you homebound and unable to come to the library? Let the library come to you! We will make deliveries to you inside the Paxton City Limits. Do you need a library card? We will help with that as well! Call: 217-379-3431 to apply for this service!
-Summer Reading Challenge at the library! Goodie bags are ready to go for readers who complete their reading logs! Keep reading, fill out your reading log, stop in and pick up your goodie bags!!
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-Tin Camp Road. Author: Ellen Airgood.
-If The Shoe Fits. Author: Julie Murphy.
Adult Non-Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
-It’s Better This Way. Author: Debbie Macomber.
-False Witness. Author: Karin Slaughter.
Large Print Christian Fiction:
-Heavenly Lights. Author: Barbara M. Britton.
-From Sky to Sky. Author: Amanda G. Stevens.
-An Unlikely Match. Author: Beth Wiseman.
-The Robin’s Greeting. Author: Wanda E. Brunstetter.
Children’s:
-Moon Pops. Author: Heena Baek.
-Henry at Home. Author: Megan Maynor.
Juvenile Fiction:
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-Luca. DVD: Rated PG. Disney-Pixar.
-A Quiet Place, pt. 1. DVD: rated above 15 years of age.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
Several titles were added this past week!
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-Moon Pops. Author: Heena Baek, (Easy Reader). This book, based on a story from Korean folklore, tells the tale of many animals living in a apartment building on a hot summer night. One animal, named Granny, notices that the moon is melting and runs outside to catch it. Then, she makes the moon drops into popsicles. All the neighbors come over and eat these moon pops. The moon pops cool them off, and they are able to fall asleep and dream sweet dreams. Illustrated with a mix of real pictures and cartoons, and told in a simple, sweet way, this book is great for a hot summer night.
-Dad and Me in the Morning. Author: Patricia Lakin, (Easy Reader). This story is told through the eyes of a boy who is deaf. He and his father wake early one morning to watch the sunrise together. Although he cannot hear, he uses the rest of his senses to experience the beauty of a sunrise and to enjoy the time together with his father. This book is beautifully illustrated and shows the wonder of a sunrise, as well as that of the boy and his father’s love for each other.
-Watch the Stars Come Out. Author: Riki Levinson, (Easy Reader). A girl remembers the story of her journey to America, which she and her brother took alone. Their family had already immigrated, and they were joining them. As she recounts the tale, she remembers how sad she was that she could not see the stars come out while aboard the ship. However, after they arrive in America and settle into their family’s apartment, she is able to see the stars from her bedroom window.
Junior Fiction:
-A Kid’s Herb Book. Author: Lesley Tierra. This book contains everything a child, (or adult) might want to learn about herbs. It features information about different kinds of herbs, as well as activities, stories, and songs that weave the herbs into everyday life. You’ll find that there isn’t much that you can’t do with herbs!
Adult Fiction:
-Sooley. Author: John Grisham. In this book, you will journey with a boy from the South Sudan on his way to becoming a Pro basketball player. You will suffer with Sooley when he finds out his home has been destroyed by rebel soldiers and his family is either dead or missing. You will feel hope for him when a college team takes him in—even though he is not the best player. You will experience the wonder of the coaches when they see how much of a difference hard work and determination can make, and the unimaginable excitement when Sooley’s talent is unleashed. I hope the movie rights are being sold, because this would make one of the best moves that have come out in a long, long, time!
-Park Avenue Summer. Author: Renee Rosen. It’s 1965 in New York City, and Helen Gurley Brown, the new editor in chief of Cosmopolitan magazine shocks America by daring women of all ages to talk about all kinds of off-limits topics. This book captures a beloved bygone era!
Christian Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
Movies:
-The Last Word. DVD: Rated R. 2017. Harriet, an aging advertising mogul with no friends, (played by Shirley MacLaine), bullies a newspaper executive into assigning the obituary writer, Anne,(played by Amanda Seyfried), to write her obituary—NOW. When Anne can’t find ANYONE on Harriet’s list of acquaintances that will say anything nice about her, Harriet set out to create her legacy and brings Anne along for the ride. The two form a unique bond, each changing the other’s life for the better. The movie was a hilariously funny, feel-good movie and I thoroughly enjoyed it.