Our Seed Library is open! Stop in, pick out up to 5 seed packets of your choosing, and prepare to plant! We offer a variety of vegetables, beans, greens, flowers and more! We also have horticulture information available if you need it! Our thanks to the University of Illinois Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener Program for their generous donation!
- We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-Mary Jane. Author: Jessica Anya Blau.
-People We Meet on Vacation. Author: Emily Henry.
-Olympus, Texas. Author: Stacey Swann.
-The Plot. Author: Jean Hanff Korelitz.
-The House in the Cerulean Sea. Author: TJ Klune.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-Lincoln in Private: What His Most Personal Reflections Tell Us About our Greatest President. Author: Ronald White.
-On Juneteenth: Author: Annette Gordon-Reed.
-The Secret History of Home Economics: How Trailblazing Women Harnessed the Power of Home and Changed the Way We Live. Author: =Danielle Dreilinger.
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
-The Cowboy Way, Stories of the Old West. Author: Elmer Kelton.
-Dilly. Author: Matthew Mayo.
-Baker’s Dozen. Author: Ethan J. Wolfe.
-Ralph Compton Ride for Justice. Author: Robert J. Randisi
Large Print Christian Fiction:
Children’s:
-Where is the Bermuda Triangle? Author: Megan Stine. (Junior Non- Fiction.
-The Story Behind Juneteenth. Author: Jack Reader. (Junior Non-Fiction).
Thanks to a Back to Books Grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, we are able to offer a new collection of S.T.E.A.M. books! S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. This collection targets preschool through eighth grade, with Spanish language books as well. This collection provides hands on learning, experiments, building, arts, coding, etc. This collection will be an ongoing project for the next several months. We have some printed project handouts available as well! Stop by the Children’s Department to see what’s new!!
Juvenile Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-Tom and Jerry, The Movie. DVD: Rated PG.
-Land. DVD: Rated PG-13.
-Minari. DVD: Rated PG-13.
-The Marksman. DVD: Rated PG-13.
-Sheep and Wolves, Pig Deal. DVD: Not Rated.
-Barb & Star go to Vista del mar. DVD: Rated PG-13.
-The Father. DVD: Rated PG-13.
-Earwig and Witch. DVD: Rated PG.
-Conviction. DVD: Rated R.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-Where is the Bermuda Triangle? Author: Megan Stine. Who doesn’t love a great mystery? This book presents the eerie accidents and unexplained disappearances that have occurred in the regions known as the Bermuda Triangle. With so many mystifying events to learn about, readers will love disappearing into this story.
-The Story Behind Juneteenth. Author: Jack Reader. Juneteenth, which is celebrated each year on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Readers will love learning about how this important moment in U.S. history is celebrated each year.
-My Name is Yoon. Author: Helen Recorvits. Getting to feel at home in a new county. Yoon’s name means “Shining Wisdom,” and when she writes it in Korean, it looks happy, like dancing figures. But her father tells her that she must learn to write in in English. This is an inspiring story about a little girl finding her place in a new country.
Adult Fiction:
-The Institute. Author: Stephen King. In the middle of the night, in a house on a quiet street in suburban Minneapolis, intruders silently murder Luke Ellis’s parents and load him into a black SUV. The operation takes less than two minutes. Luke will wake up at The Institute, in a room that looks just like his own, except there’s no window. And outside his door are other doors, behind which are other kids with special talents—telekinesis and telepathy—who got to this place the same way Luke did: Kalisha, Nick, George, Iris, and ten-year-old Avery Dixon. They are all in Front Half. Others, Luke learns, graduated to Back Half, “like the roach motel,” Kalisha says. “You check in, but you don’t check out.”Christian Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
Movies:
-Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. DVD, Rated PG-13. Average Joe’s Gym and its owner are both down on their luck. A fancy competing gym called Globo-Gym, run by a maniacal health nut, is about the put Average Joe’s out of business unless it can raise $50,000 to keep his mortgage. To save the gym, a ragtag group of Average Joe’s members and employees enter a dodgeball contest with a big cash prize. In response, Globo-Gym form its own team to rout the competition.