-Preschool Story Hour: We resume on Thursday, September 2nd at 10:00 a.m. We will meet weekly for stories and craft time. All preschool age children are welcome!
-Books on Wheels. Are you homebound and unable to come to the library? Let the library come to you! We will make deliveries to you inside the Paxton City Limits. Do you need a library card? We will help with that as well! Call: 217-379-3431 to apply for this service!
-Summer Reading Challenge at the library! Goodie bags are ready to go for readers who complete their reading logs! Keep reading, fill out your reading log, stop in and pick up your goodie bags!!
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-Mrs. March. Author: Virginia Feito.
-In the Country of Others. Author: Leila Slimani.
-We Were Never Here. Author: Andrea Bartz.
-Cul-De-Sac. Author: Joy Fielding.
Adult Non-Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
-Haunted Border. Author: Patrick Dearen. (Western).
-The Return of the Wolf. Author: Larry D. Sweazy. (Western).
-Curly Jack. Author: McKendree Long. (Western).
-Ride the Hammer Down. Author: Terrence McCauley. (Western).
Children’s:
-Chirri & Chirra In the Tall Grass. Author: Kaya Doi.
-Cat Problems. Author: Jory John.
-Ruby Finds a Worry. Author: Tom Percival.
Juvenile Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-Road to the Lemon Grove. DVD.
-When We Last Spoke. DVD.
-Storm Boy. DVD: Rated PG.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
Several titles were added this past week!
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
--A Year of Everyday Wonders. Author: Cheryl B. Klein, (Easy Reader). This book shows the importance of finding wonder in small, everyday things. Throughout the book, we see a little girl experiencing a year of “firsts”; first day of school, first sunburn, first waffle, etc. Each first is accompanied by a beautiful illustration, allowing the reader to experience the firsts along with the girl.
Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery (Junior Fiction)
A timeless story of an orphan who comes to find the first real home she has ever had. Anne, a freckled redhead, comes to Green Gables to live with Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, although they had originally wanted a boy. Throughout the book, we see Anne getting into trouble, experiencing things for the first time, and forming relationships that will last a lifetime. Finally, she has a family and friends she can love and who love her in return.
The Skeleton Inside You by Philip Balestrino (Steam Non-Fiction)
Throughout this book, kids can learn about the human skeleton, as well as skeletons of other objects that are around them. They can learn about what helps their skeleton to grow, as well as what makes it different from other skeletons. Written in an easy-to-read style, this book is great for kids and adults who want to learn about their skeleton.
Adult Fiction:
-The Sweeney Sisters. Author: Lian Dolan. Three sisters have a very happy childhood growing up in Southport, Connecticut. Years later, when their mother dies of cancer, the sisters drift apart. When their father unexpectedly dies the three sisters return to their childhood home. A big secret is revealed that changes all their lives. This is a look at what truly makes a family.
Movies:
To Kill a Mockingbird (DVD)
To Kill a Mockingbird tells the story of Scout Finch, a girl growing up in 1930’s Mississippi, her brother Jem, and their father Atticus, a lawyer who has been appointed to defend Tom Robinson, a Black man who has been accused of attacking a white woman. We see how this trial affects the lives of the Finch family as the town’s racism is brought out into the open. Through it all, Scout and Jem learn more about their town and the people who live there (most importantly, a recluse named Boo Radley), as well as the injustice that is caused by racism and lies. Starring Gregory Peck. Rated G.