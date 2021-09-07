-Preschool Story Hour: We resume on Thursday, September 2nd at 10:00 a.m. We will meet weekly for stories and craft time. All preschool age children are welcome!
-Books on Wheels. Are you homebound and unable to come to the library? Let the library come to you! We will make deliveries to you inside the Paxton City Limits. Do you need a library card? We will help with that as well! Call: 217-379-3431 to apply for this service!
-Summer Reading Challenge at the library! Goodie bags are ready to go for readers who complete their reading logs! Keep reading, fill out your reading log, stop in and pick up your goodie bags!!
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
-Blind Tiger. Author: Sandra Brown.
-Cul-De-Sac. Author: Joy Fielding.
Large Print Christian Fiction:
Children’s:
-Something’s Wrong! Author: Jory John.
-The Wolf The Duck & The Mouse. Author: Mac Barnett.
-Brave as a Mouse. Author: Nicolo Carozzi.
-Magic Candies. Author: Heena Baek.
-The Rock From the Sky. Author: Jon Klassen.
Juvenile Fiction:
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-Peter Rabbit 2. DVD: Rated PG.
-The Dreambuilders. DVD: Not Rated.
-Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. DVD: Rated R.
-Lansky. DVD: Not Rated.
-The Truffle Hunters. DVD: Rated PG-13.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
Several titles were added this past week!
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
Champ and Major: First Dogs by Joy Mccullough (Easy Reader)
Meet Champ and Major, President Biden’s dogs. Both dogs were adopted from humane shelters, and Major was the first dog from a humane shelter to live in the White House! In this book, you can go along with Champ and Major as they show you the White House and teach you what a President’s dog’s duties are.
Junior Fiction:
-Pippi Longstocking by Astrid Lindgren (Junior Fiction)
Meet Pippi Longstocking, a girl who lives with a horse and a monkey, and only herself to tell her what to do. Her neighbors, Tommy and Annika, have never met anyone like her. Go along with them as they go on adventures with Pippi!
Children’s Non-Fiction:
Cooking with STEAM by Annette Gulati (STEAM Non-Fiction)
In this book, kids can begin to cook with easy recipes such as popsicles and lemonade! With each recipe, there is an explanation of important processes that go along with that recipe. Along with the recipes, there is a glossary that explains words that may be harder for kids to understand.
Adult Fiction:
-Small Great Things. Author: Jodi Picoult. Ruth Jefferson is an African-American labor and delivery nurse who has worked in the same hospital for the past 20 ears. She lives in a predominantly white neighborhood and is the only African-American labor nurse at the hospital. Life is wonderful for she and her son until Brittany, (a white supremacist) and her husband come for the birth of their baby. During a routine check of the baby, the couple requests that Ruth, or anyone who looks like her, not touch their baby. After an emergency with the baby, Ruth has a choice to make, and the next thing she knows, her license is suspended and she’s arrested for murder. This book will make you question the difference between prejudice and racism and how much we take for granted.
Christian Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
Movies:
-Queen Bees. DVD. Helen Wilson, (played by Ellen Burstyn), is dead-set against moving to a retirement community, but when an unfortunate accident leaves her homeless for a month, she agrees to try the retirement home—for one month only. When she arrives, she is challenged by a clique that everyone calls the Queen Bees. Helen is not deterred, and speaks her mind, but always while being kind. In the end, she finds friendship and even a new chance at love. This is an excellent feel-good movie that will have you laughing and crying. I loved it!
Harvey (DVD)
Elwood P. Dowd has an unusual best friend: a six-foot tall, invisible rabbit named Harvey. Although Elwood can see him, no one else can, and it causes his family to attempt to commit him to a mental hospital. After this attempt fails, confusion ensues that lasts for the rest of the day and the unlikeliest person ends up able to see Harvey! Starring Jimmy Stewart.