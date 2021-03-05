BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK!!
For those who participated, and returned their “Rate Your Date” bookmark, the drawing for a participation gift will be Friday, March 5th. Winner will be notified by phone!
March pick up packet is ready! In cooperation with the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener program, this month’s packet consists of a Butterfly lesson with art/craft items included! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
LIBRARY HOURS
The hours at the library have changed as follows:
Monday through Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 12 to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
**We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
-Smooth Talking Stranger. Author: Lisa Kleypas.
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
Large Print Christian Fiction:
Children’s:
Thanks to a Back to Books Grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, we are able to offer a new collection of S.T.E.A.M. books! S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. This collection targets preschool through eighth grade, with Spanish language books as well. Many provide hands on learning, experiments, building, arts, coding, etc. This collection will be an ongoing project for the next several months. We have some printed handouts available as well! Stop by the Children’s Department to see what’s new!!
Juvenile Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-The Croods A New Age.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves, including a collection of FREE book on cassette!!
**We’ve added several large print books to the sale shelves**
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-The Magician’s Hat. Author: Malcolm Mitchell. Today is family fun day at the library, and a magician named David puts on a show with his special trick—having the children pull books out of his tall hat. Books that touch their deepest dreams and unlock hopes for their future.
-Remarkably You. Author: Pat Zietlow Miller. Rhyming text encourages young readers to discover what they are good at and use it to make a difference in big ways or in small ones.
-The Bear and the Fern. Author: Jason Miletsky. Join two unlikely friends, as they travel through the years and discover that it’s never too late to try something new. When a potted green plant is placed down in a room with a happy-go-lucky stuffed bear, and enduring bond is instantly formed.
-Ricky, the Rock That Couldn’t Roll. Author: Jason Miletsky (Mr. Jay). Ricky thought, as she watched her friends play on the hill, “That there’s always a way if there’s also a will.”
Adult Fiction:
-The Things We Keep. Author: Sally Hepworth. Living in an assisted living facility, two young adults with early-stage Alzheimer's disease struggles to hold fast to their memories and growing relationship with one another. A chef at their assisted-living facility questions her willingness to help them in the wake of a tragic incident. A very heartwarming story of love and the struggles of this devastating disease.
Adult Non-Fiction:
Movies:
DVD
Fatima: In 1917, outside the parish of Fatima, Portugal, a 10 year old girl and her two younger cousins witness the multiple visitations of the Virgin Mary, who tells them that only prayer and suffering will bring an end to WWI. Word of the sighting spreads across the country, inspiring religious pilgrims to flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle. Rated PG-13.