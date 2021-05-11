PAXTON, ILL - The May pick up packets are now available! All About Trees! Stop in and pick one up today! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
Our Seed Library is open! Stop in, pick out up to 5 seed packets of your choosing, and prepare to plant! We will offer a variety of vegetable, beans, greens, flowers and more! We will also have horticulture information available if you need it! Our thanks to the University of Illinois Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener Program for their generous donation!
- We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
-The Organized Family Historian. Author: Ann Carter Fleming.
-The American Family, A Pictorial Celebration of America.
-Parenting for Dummies. Author: Sandra Hardin Gookin.
-The Good Housekeeping Illustrated Book of Child Care.
NEW BOOKS:
Children’s:
-Nessie the Most Famous Tale of Monster Mayhem Ever. Author: Richard Brassey.
Thanks to a Back to Books Grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, we are able to offer a new collection of S.T.E.A.M. books! S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. This collection targets preschool through eighth grade, with Spanish language books as well. This collection provides hands on learning, experiments, building, arts, coding, etc. This collection will be an ongoing project for the next several months. We have some printed project handouts available as well! Stop by the Children’s Department to see what’s new!!
-Quick Change. DVD: Rated R.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
Children’s Department:
-Trees, Leaves, Flowers and Seeds: A Visual Encyclopedia of the Plant Kingdom. Author: Sarah Jose. Explore the incredible world of plants, from the smallest seeds to the tallest trees. Find out about the weirdest, smelliest and deadliest flowers. Which plants eat insects? This book explores the mysterious world of plants!
-The Magic and Mystery of Trees. Author: Jen Green. This breath-taking book about trees takes children on a captivating journey of nature packed leafy exploration, showing them just how special these mighty organisms are.
-The Treasure of the Loch Ness Monster. Author: Lari Don. Some stories are true. Some monsters do exist. Scotland’s Loch Ness is home to one of the world’s best-known legends and one of its best loved monsters. Two hungry children are searching for the gold hidden beneath Urquhart Castle when they discover that treasure isn’t the Loch’s only secret!
-The Bigfoot Book: The Encyclopedia of Sasquatch, Yeti, and the Cryptid Primates. Author: Nick Redfern. Exploring the history, movies, and literature, the conspiracy theorizing, and the world of the supernatural, this offers a comprehensive resource to the man-beast.
-The Good Sister. Author: Sally Hepworth. Fern Castle works in her local library. She has dinner with her twin sister, Rose, three nights a week. She avoids crowds, bright lights and loud noises. Fern has a carefully structured and life and disrupting her routine can be dangerous. Rose discovers that she cannot get pregnant, and Fern sees this as an opportunity to pay her sister back for everything Rose has done for her by having a baby for Rose. She only needs to find a father! This is a riveting, rich and shocking story of unexpected love.
-Hairspray. DVD: Rated PG. In 1962 Baltimore, plus-sized Tracy Turnblad, with big hair and even bigger heart, has only one passion, to dance. She wins a spot on the local TV dance program and is transformed overnight from outsider to irrepressible teen celebrity. The trendsetting Tracy aims to win the heart of teen-dream Link Larking and stand up for what she believes in.