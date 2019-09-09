PAXTON — Remember in September to stop by your local library!
All the fun starts here, beginning with a special wreath-making workshop presented by the Master Gardeners. The workshop will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Paxton Carnegie Library. All ages are welcome. For just a $15 materials fee, anyone can make an autumn wreath to give as a gift or display at home. Wreath forms, wire, ribbons, and plants will be provided. If you wish to add your own plants, some good ones to bring along are sage, rosemary, thyme, yarrow, lambs’ ear, statice and roses. Register for the workshop by calling the library at 217-379-3431.
Other library news
In other library news:
➜ Check out the Market on Market through the end of September. On Thursdays, from 4 to 7 p.m., you’ll find fresh produce, baked goods, beautiful flowers, crafts and more on the library’s front lawn. Our local vendors continue to surprise us with new things each week, and on Sept. 12, there will be live music, too! Don’t miss out!
➜ Would you like to learn American sign language (ASL)? Ellie Nielsen will present a free ASL class at 1 p.m. on Fridays beginning Oct. 4. You’ll have a chance to learn new things and to practice ASL with others. To register, call the library at 217-379-3431.
➜ Yarns and Threads meets Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library. Bring along your own knitting, crochet, sewing, embroidery or mending project. It’s a good time to meet others who enjoy homespun creations. For more information, contact Thami Seabrooke at 217-979-7692.
➜ Preschool Story Hour is back. All children who are not yet in school may enjoy Story Hour every Thursday at 10 a.m., along with a parent, grandparent or caregiver. Enter through the side door on West Orleans Street. Old and new stories will be shared, along with songs, puppets and simple craft projects.
➜ Lego Club starts up again on Monday, Sept. 30. School-age children can drop in from 3:30 to 4 p.m. on the last Monday of each month for freestyle Lego building. Preschoolers are welcome to attend with a parent.
➜ Curious about 3-D printing? The library has a 3-D printer. Build something fabulous for the low cost of $1 per printed piece. Adults and teens may use the printer by appointment. Contact the library director to schedule a time at 217-379-3431.
➜ We also have books and movies at the library. Bestsellers, large-print books, all the latest DVDs and more await you at the Paxton Carnegie Library. (Did we mention the cinnamon roll-scented bookmarks?).