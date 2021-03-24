The PBL FFA Chapter had seven individuals compete in the Section 17 Conduct of Chapter Meetings CDE.
In this contest, freshmen contestants show their parliamentary procedure knowledge through a test, reciting opening ceremonies, and a 13 minute session.
Members competing included Bailey Luebchow- First Place Chairperson, Mackenzie Swan- First Place Floor Member, Rebecca Lackey- Second Place Floor Member, Jordyn Goss- Third Place Floor Member, Reece Park- Fourth Place Floor Member, Madison Freed- Fifth Place Floor Member, and Mady Kaiser- Sixth Place Floor Member.
The team received First Place overall and will be moving on to represent Section 17 at the District 4 Contest on April 14.