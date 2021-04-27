On April 14, the PBL FFA Chapter had seven individuals compete in the District Conduct of Chapter Meetings CDE.
In this contest, freshmen contestants show their parliamentary procedure knowledge through a test, reciting opening ceremonies, and a 13 minute business session.
The team placed third overall. Top individuals include: Bailey Luebchow- second place chair and Mackenzie Swan-second Place Floor member. Other team members include: Reece Park, Jordyn Goss, Mady Kaiser, Madison Freed, and Aubree Gooden.