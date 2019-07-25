PAXTON — The Paxton City Council’s longterm planning committee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, to discuss whether to prohibit cannabis business establishments within city limits once the sale of recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.
The Illinois Municipal League recently sent resources about the local regulation of recreational marijuana to its member municipalities, including a model ordinance to prohibit cannabis businesses such as cultivation centers, craft growers, processing organizations, infuser organizations, dispensing organizations and transporting organizations.
Instead of banning cannabis businesses, cities can instead regulate them through conditional-use zoning and impose a municipal tax of up to 3 percent on retail cannabis sales.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 145 S. Market St.
The four members of the committee are aldermen Kamalen Johnson Anderson, Eric Evans, Susan Satterlee and Mike Wilson.