PAXTON — The sale of the city’s airport to a North Carolina man who intends to use it for his crop-dusting business is finally proceeding, and the long-delayed transaction could be finalized early next year, Mayor Bill Ingold said.
“Hopefully we’ll have the whole thing wrapped up in the first part or middle of February,” Ingold said.
Ingold said he expects to meet in January with David Hrupsa of Roper, N.C., who owns Atlantic Ag Aviation Inc., to review the proposed contract. Ingold said that Hrupsa, who is currently wintering in Florida, is expected to either drive or fly in to Paxton using his private airplane to meet with the mayor.
“He’s all ready to go,” said Ingold, who spoke with Hrupsa twice earlier this month about getting the deal finalized.
If the transaction is completed in February as expected, it will have come exactly three years after the city agreed in principle to sell the Paxton Municipal Airport to Hrupsa. It was in February 2017 when the city council approved a letter of intent to sell the airport to him for $100,000 in cash and a note for $50,000.
Under the terms of the letter of intent, Hrupsa was to be required to operate the property as a public airport according to applicable Federal Aviation Administration regulations for the next 30 years. Also, Hrupsa would continue to honor leases held by pilots using the airport’s hangars.
The anticipated sale ended up being delayed, however, over concerns that the city could be sued by one of Hrupsa’s competitors in the crop-spraying industry if the transaction were to proceed.
Attorneys for Scott Schertz, owner of Hudson-based Schertz Aerial Service Inc., reportedly claimed that because the airport is located within a tax-increment financing (TIF) district, the city can only sell it after first publicly soliciting requests for proposals for its redevelopment — which the city never did.
“Their position is that the city knew or should have known by including the airport in the TIF (district) that it would become an economic-development project and that the city should have taken proposals (for its redevelopment),” the city’s TIF consultant, Springfield attorney Dan Schuering, told the council in December 2018.
City officials said that after Schertz learned of the airport’s impending sale to Hrupsa, Schertz informed city officials that he, too, wanted to buy it. After being told a deal was already being finalized, Schertz asked if the city would be willing to instead sell or lease to him its former landfill property adjacent to the airport so that he could put a hangar there to store his crop-dusting airplanes and use the airport’s runway.
The city then aggressively began trying to get the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) to sign off on the former landfill as having completed its “post-closure care period” in preparation for selling it to Schertz.
In the months to follow, however, progress on any deal — with either Hrupsa or Schertz — began to take a step back, with talks of litigation in its place.
Then came this past September, when the IEPA sent a letter to Ingold indicating that it had determined that the “post-closure care” of the landfill had been sufficiently completed, paving the way for the city to finally sell the landfill property.
In November, Ingold told the council that he had sent a letter to Schertz and his attorneys, advising them of the plan to sell the airport to Hrupsa.
In response, Ingold said Schertz indicated he was no longer interested in buying either the landfill property or airport.
“He backed out of the whole thing,” Ingold said.