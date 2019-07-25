THAWVILLE — Two parolees living in Thawville were arrested this week following a days-long argument that led to one of them shooting the other in the hand.
Investigator Clint Perzee of the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said the conflict between 42-year-old Neil J. McClanahan and 32-year-old Kevin L. Murry began Saturday and spilled into Sunday, when McClanahan came to Murry’s residence at 203 E. Main St. around 6:45 p.m. and a struggle ensued on the front porch.
During the struggle, Murry allegedly fired “one to two shots” using a Ruger 357 Magnum revolver, and one bullet hit McClanahan in his hand, Perzee said.
Police never received any call about the incident, however, and they were unaware of what had allegedly occurred until after they responded to a call Monday about words again being exchanged between the two men, Perzee said.
It was at that time when McClanahan was found to be driving with a revoked driver’s license, Perzee said. After McClanahan was arrested on the felony charge, he told police about the incident Sunday, Perzee said.
In addition to Murry having a gun, police were told that cocaine was in his residence, Perzee said.
On Wednesday, parole officers from the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) visited Murry’s home, where the gun and about 5 grams of cocaine were found, Perzee said.
The IDOC then issued warrants for the arrest of both Murry and McClanahan, who were both on parole, Perzee said.
Murry was charged additionally with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm, Perzee said.
Both remained in custody at the county jail in Watseka on Thursday, Perzee said. Both have parole holds, Perzee noted.
According to the IDOC, Murry was paroled in July 2017 after being sent to prison for a 2015 narcotics offense in Kankakee County. McClanahan was paroled on July 18, 2019, about a month after he was sent to prison for a pair of felonious driving with a revoked driver’s license offenses in 2018 in Will and Kankakee counties.