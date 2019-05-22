PAXTON — Angled parking spots will be added along the east side of the new access road linking Summer Street to Clara Peterson Elementary School and its new two-story addition.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda School District Superintendent Cliff McClure said the parking will be reserved for staff only when school is in session, but at other times it could also be used as parking for baseball games at Memorial Field, as the roadway is located in an area where ballgame spectators had previously parked their cars in the grass.
“You’re never going to have enough parking, but we felt that this is a good thing to do,” McClure said.
Meanwhile, the school board voted last Wednesday to use $400,000 from the district’s $31 million budget for the construction of the 63,400-square-foot school addition toward the installation of various fixtures around the new building, including six lights along the service road around the south and east sides of the building as well as sidewalks and street signs.
According to Brian Mrozek, construction manager for Gilbane Inc., the money came from funds in construction-related contracts that went unspent. Mrozek said the money was in the budget and would not be any additional cost to taxpayers.
Mrozek said the construction of the school addition and the renovation of the existing Clara Peterson building is going well and remains on schedule.
Inside the new school addition, Mrozek said basketball hoops are being installed and were to be completed by Friday. Other ongoing projects include painting as well as the installation of drywall in the cafeteria, concrete in building corridors and the ceiling grid in classrooms.
Exterior work includes removing the access road and installing playground equipment. Mrozek said the current playground equipment at PBL Eastlawn School — which is to be torn down this fall — will be brought over to Clara Peterson in the coming weeks. Mrozek also said windows had been installed in the building and the gutters had been connected.
Board member Steve Pacey asked if an angled sidewalk would be added to Clara Peterson’s west entrance, something he thought was unnecessary since the building’s main office will be located in the new addition. McClure said that only a temporary sidewalk had been poured in that area, and he said it will be removed once the new office opens, with the west entrance becoming a staff-only entrance.
Mrozek said abatement work in Clara Peterson had started as contractors were able to shut down the school’s boiler early. Mrozek said the abatement work will help start the renovation on the building’s media center early.
“It will be a lot of work in little time,” Mrozek said, “but we’re ready for it.”
Junior high school track
Also last week, the board discussed the possibility of allowing fifth-graders to be added to PBL Junior High School’s cross country team.
McClure said he was asked about opening up the sport to fifth-grade students. PBL cross country coach Dustin Franckey also said he has a volunteer coach ready in case it does occur.
McClure said he spoke to area school districts about the change. Only St. Joseph currently allows fifth-graders on its teams.
“(Track and field) was very difficult to manage (for St. Joseph),” McClure said. “Track has many events, and when you insert the opportunity the kids sign up.”
If PBL did sign up fifth-graders for the team, McClure said the district would need to register Clara Peterson as an Illinois Elementary School Association member school, plus pay $200 for school membership and $75 for each sport included.
“At least 50 percent would probably participate, so it would mean a different coach and additional costs for travel,” McClure said.
Franckey said the athletes would be able to navigate through the program since it has been built up through the junior high level.
“It would be a great culture and atmosphere for the young kids to have up here and the junior high,” Franckey explained. “They would know the expectations. We have a person who is willing to volunteer who will be our PE teacher next year. It’s perfect timing.”
Board members had mixed thoughts on the idea.
Shawn Young said the board should let PBL Junior High School Athletic Director Kelli Vaughn choose whether to recommend the change, saying he wanted to “let Kelli do her job.”
Allen Johnson, who said he was opposed to the idea when it was presented at an earlier meeting, said he was still opposed to integrating students from two different schools.
“If you bring kids in from another building, they will have no idea what’s going on,” Johnson explained. “You bring them in with a lot older kids, you’re looking for potential trouble even if you add a coach. I don’t think it’s going to work.”
Handbooks
The board also approved the district’s athletic code of conduct last week, along with faculty, student, extracurricular and AUP handbooks for the 2019-20 school year.
Pacey asked McClure why Special Olympics athletes were not included in the athletic code of conduct like all other district athletes.
McClure had earlier noted that only small changes would be made to the athletic code of conduct for the 2019-20 school year.
“(Special Olympics athletes) represent PBL,” Pacey explained. “They have a coaching sponsor who is a paid employee, but the athletic code of conduct pertains to students, and we have non-students who participate in that program. I see no reason why we should not be consistent in applying the same rules to every student who participates in our sports or extracurricular activities.”
McClure told Pacey and the board that changes could be made in the future, “but I would not want to limit our participation in a program.”
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ Board members approved maintenance projects planned for this summer. McClure said this summer’s projects would include painting the bleachers. Meanwhile, McClure said the high school parking lot will need to be resurfaced in the future, possibly at a cost of $45,000. “We’re doing patches now, but that won’t work forever,” McClure said.
➜ The board approved the 2019-20 student fees, with the only change being a 10-cent increase in meal prices.
➜ The board approved the purchase and installation of a repeater and approved a no-cost lease with Ludlow Cooperative Elevator Co. for the purpose of placing a district repeater on one of its grain legs. McClure said the only cost will be for installation.
➜ Board members approved the purchase of 450 Google Chromebooks as part of a lease-to-purchase through Providence Capital. McClure said the $123,500 cost would be funded through the lease levy.
➜ The board approved summer district office hours as 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. McClure said the employees usually take Fridays off in the summer as there is little work to do during that time.
➜ The board presented retirement plaques to school district employees Mike Elliott, Becky Flessner, Cara Fitton and Cindy Haile, all of whom are retiring at the end of the current school year.
➜ The board approved the hiring of Joshua Pritchard as high school business teacher and high school head football coach, Lisa Chaddock as a high school special education teacher, Alex Ward as a high school social studies teacher and Dave Cox as eighth-grade boys’ basketball coach.
➜ The board approved the reassignments of Kasha Bloomstrand (fifth-grade to elementary reading interventionist), Nathan Lawler (high school social studies teacher to junior high dean of students), Hillary Sawyer (sixth-grade English/language arts teacher to fifth-grade English/language arts teacher) and Casey Knoll (eighth-grade English/language arts teacher to sixth-grade English/language arts teacher).
➜ The board approved the Family and Medical Leave Act requests of Jackie McElhoe and Jamie Rosenbeck.
➜ The board affirmed the resignations of Teri Siddall (paraprofessional at PBL Eastlawn School), Shawn Fairchild (paraprofessional at PBL Eastlawn School), Leann McPike (business teacher at PBL High School), Raquel Eshleman (English/language arts teacher at PBL High School), Shelby Brooks (special education teacher at Clara Peterson Elementary School) and Natasha Jenkins (paraprofessional at PBL Eastlawn School).
➜ The board accepted a $591 donation toward the PBL Backpack Program from the Evangelical Covenant Church’s Sunday school.
➜ The board approved Amy Swan serving as a volunteer coach for the junior high cross country team.
➜ The board approved new and revised school board policies as recommended by the district’s policy review committee.
➜ The board approved the disposal of various payroll reports, state aid reports, federal and state tax statements, check stubs and employment applications from 2011 to 2017.
➜ The board approved schedules for junior high summer school, high school credit recovery courses, high school summer driver’s education courses and ESY.
➜ The board approved a second amended budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30.