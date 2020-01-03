WATSEKA — The community is invited to an open house at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka to welcome Dr. Rodney Alford to the hospital’s staff.
The open house will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the hospital’s lobby.
In late October, Alford joined the hospital’s Multi-Specialty Physicians Clinic team. Specializing in internal medicine and pediatrics, Alford has been practicing for more than 30 years.
Not only is Alford certified in internal medicine and pediatrics by Cook County Hospital, but also in intensive advance training by medical aesthetics and laser therapeutics. He has a master’s degree in business administration from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
In 1996, Alford was selected by the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association in conjunction with the Positive Medicine Project as one of “The 50 Most Positive Doctors in America.”
In 2003, Alford became one of 56 National Thomas Jefferson Award recipients by the American Institute for Public Service. He later received the highest award for public service given to a U.S. citizen: the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award.
Alford has also been honored by Kankakee County, which officially named Oct. 23, 2003, as “Dr. Rodney S. Alford Day.”
Alford is accepting patients of all ages at the IMH Multi-Specialty Physicians Clinic in Watseka.
Serving more than 50,000 people annually in East Central Illinois and West Central Indiana, Iroquois Memorial Hospital is a 25-bed hospital in Watseka.