GIBSON CITY — An online fundraiser has been launched to bring in money to Shepherd’s Closet for the maintenance of its building at 106 N. Sangamon Ave. in downtown Gibson City.
A leaking air conditioner recently damaged the resale store’s hardwood flooring. While donations have been made to cover some of the initial repairs — and the store has also had offers for labor assistance — the store remains in need of funds to help cover the rest of the floor replacement and additional repairs that may arise.
With that in mind, Gibson City resident Susie Tongate launched the online fundraiser for the Shepherd’s Closet maintenance fund via Facebook. No fee is assessed when using the online donation tool at www.facebook.com/donate/499216170685734/?fundraiser_source=external_url. People can also donate by visiting the store.
Shepherd’s Closet’s board of directors has been trying to do fundraising on its own through letter mailings and bake sales.
Shepherd’s Closet accepts unwanted items from those who are needing to get rid of them and makes them available to people in the community at a reasonable price. Its day-to-day operations are mainly funded by donations of the items received, and labor is provided by volunteers.