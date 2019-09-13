ASHKUM — A 59-year-old woman was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle accident near Ashkum in northern Iroquois County.
The sheriff’s office said the accident occurred around 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of county roads 300 East and 2700 North, when a westbound FedEx cargo van driven by Kayra Medina, 59, of Diamond, Ill., was struck in the intersection by a northbound sport-utility vehicle driven by Becki Goldtrap, 52, of Clifton.
Both vehicles left the roadway and overturned in a bean field northwest of the intersection.
Ms. Medina was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Bill Cheatum.
Goldtrap, who had to be extricated from her vehicle, was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for treatment of her injuries.
The accident remained under investigation by the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office.