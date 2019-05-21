CHEBANSE — A Kentucky man died when the pickup truck he was riding in was struck by a semi-trailer Monday night in northern Iroquois County.
District 21 Illinois State Police said the accident occurred around 6:37 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 45/52 and County Road 3400 North.
Police said that Jesse M. Maya, 26, of Dry Ridge, Ky., was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck east on County Road 3400 North when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, where the truck was struck by a northbound 2013 Peterbilt semi-trailer driven by Robert M. Blessing, 57, of Rainesville, Ala.
Occupants of both vehicles were transported to area hospitals with injuries. There were two passengers in the pickup truck — Esther Maya, 48, and Raul Maya, 51, both of Dry Ridge, Ky.
Raul Maya was pronounced dead at Riverside Hospital in Kankakee.
Jesse Maya was ticketed for failure to yield at a stop intersection.