Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Winds diminishing late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Winds diminishing late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.