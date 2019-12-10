PAXTON — The Ford County Clerk & Recorder’s Office held a lottery on Dec. 10 to determine the ballot placement for Republican candidates for circuit clerk and county board in the March 17 primary election who filed their nominating papers simultaneously.
In the race for two available seats representing District 2 on the county board, appearing first on the ballot will be incumbent Tim Nuss of rural Roberts, followed by newcomer Lesley King of Piper City and incumbent Robert Lindgren of rural Loda.
In the race for the circuit clerk’s position, appearing first on the ballot will be newcomer Kamalen Johnson Anderson. Appearing second will be newcomer Suzanne “Suzie” Shell of Paxton. Incumbent Kim Evans is not seeking re-election.
Whoever is elected to the county board will serve a two-year term, while the winner of the circuit clerk position will serve a four-year term.