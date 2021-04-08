SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS – Farmers who would like to run for a three-year-term on the Illinois Corn Marketing Board (ICMB), the Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board (ISPOB), or the Illinois Sheep and Wool Marketing Board (ISWMB) can now start circulating nomination petitions, according to information provided.
Petitions are available through the commodity organizations and at the Illinois Department of Agriculture in Springfield. The deadline to complete and return these petitions is May 15th for the Corn Marketing Board and Soybean Program Operating Board candidates and May 31 for the Sheep and Wool Marketing Board candidates.
To be eligible, each candidate must be at least 18 years old, have produced and marketed the pertinent commodity during 2020, reside in the district to be represented, and have submitted a valid petition by the filing deadline.
Elections for all three boards will be on July 6, 2021. For more information, call the Illinois Department of Agriculture at (217) 524-1083 or visit our website at http://www.agr.state.il.us/.
A list of counties holding commodity elections are as follows:
ILLINOIS CORN MARKETING BOARD
District Counties in District
District 2 Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Stephenson, Winnebago
District 5 Grundy, Kankakee, LaSalle, Livingston
District 8 Cass, Fulton, Logan, Mason, Menard, Peoria, Tazewell
District 11 Christian, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Shelby
District 14 Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, Washington
ILLINOIS SOYBEAN PROGRAM OPERATING BOARD
District Counties in District
District 2 Cook, Du Page, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry, Will
District 10 Christian, DeWitt, Macon, Moultrie, Shelby
District 11 Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Piatt
District 14 Clark, Cumberland, Crawford, Effingham, Jasper
District 16 Clay, Edwards, Lawrence, Richland, Wabash, Wayne, White
District 17 Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Randolph, Washington
ILLINOIS SHEEP & WOOL MARKETING BOARD
District Counties in District
District 2 Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Grundy,
Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, Livingston, Piatt, Vermilion, Will
District 5 Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Morgan, Pike,
Schuyler, Scott