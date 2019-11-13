PAXTON — There were no public comments received during a 16-minute public hearing held Tuesday, Nov. 12, regarding the first phase of Paxton’s downtown streetscape improvement project, expected to be completed in 2020.
Following approval of the city council in December, the city intends to apply to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) for a grant through the state’s Community Development Block Grant program to fund the project’s first phase. The grant would be the $1.14 million in revolving-loan program funds that the city was required to return to the DCEO following the termination of the city’s revolving-loan fund in September 2017.
The first phase of the streetscape improvement project will involve the resurfacing of four blocks of Market Street — from Orleans to Holmes streets — and the construction of new concrete sidewalks on both sides of the 100 block of North Market Street. Also, that same block is expected to see the addition of historic-looking, 16-foot-tall pedestrian lights, along with either stamped concrete paving or brick paver banding added behind the curbs there.
Also, so-called “curb bumpouts” are expected to be added to the intersections on each end of the 100 block of North Market Street — at both State Street and Pells Street. The bumpouts will protrude into the two intersections’ four corners, providing space for four-foot-long black benches, black litter bins, 25-foot-tall vehicular street lights and areas for decorative flower pots. Each bumpout will also feature handicapped-accessible ramps from the street.
Mayor Bill Ingold said the original plan to plant prairie grass in the bumpouts has been replaced by plans to pave those areas with concrete and place flower pots on them. Ingold said maintaining the prairie grass would have required too much work.
Ingold said the plan is for bids for the project to be sought from contractors starting in January, followed by the council voting to accept bids in February or March and the work to begin in April or May.
“As soon as the snow clears,” said city engineer Greg Cook.
In December, the council will be asked to approve a “resolution of support and commitment of local funds” for the project, Ingold said.
“It just says we’re applying for this (grant),” Ingold said.