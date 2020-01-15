CLIFTON — No one was reported injured following a three-vehicle accident involving a car, pickup truck and school bus near Clifton in northern Iroquois County on Monday, Jan. 13.
The accident occurred around 7:46 a.m. at the intersection of the Old Route 45 and County Road 3100 North, District 21 Illinois State Police said in a news release.
It happened when a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix — driven by Reid Busick, 18, of Chebanse, and occupied by a 14-year-old passenger from Chebanse — was headed east on 3100 North and failed to yield the right-of-way to a northbound 2000 Ford F-250 driven by Joel Rodriguez, 29, of Clifton, police said.
The truck struck the car, and it then struck a stopped school bus and a utility pole. The utility pole broke and landed on the hood of the bus, which was being driven by Leo Hoaglund, 71, of Clifton, and was carrying a 5-year-old and 6-year-old, both from Clifton.
Busick was ticketed for failure to yield the right-of-way at a stop intersection.