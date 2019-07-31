NAPERVILLE — Nicor Gas celebrated the installation of its millionth two-way communication device in July as part of its meter modernization program.
Meter modernization involves installing small, two-way communication devices on existing natural gas meters throughout Nicor Gas’ service territory. The two-way communication devices feature state-of-the art technology to automate the meter reading process and securely send it to Nicor Gas.
The automation will eliminate estimated meter reads and provide more timely and accurate data about customers’ energy usage. The ability to read meters without the need for a field visit will also simplify the process of moving properties and reduce the expense and environmental impact of service vehicles on the road.
The meter modernization program began in 2018, and installation of the two-way communication devices to all 2.2 million customers served by Nicor Gas is expected by 2020.
“We’re committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable, affordable natural gas for our customers, our neighbors and our communities,” said Pat Whiteside, vice president of business support at Nicor Gas. “Continued deployment of the advanced metering infrastructure technologies across the Nicor Gas system is a key step toward building a state-of-the-art natural gas delivery system for northern Illinois.”
Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Co. Nicor Gas serves more than 2.2 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago.
For more information about meter modernization, people can visit nicorgas.com/metermodernization.