State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, left, and Sen. Toi Hutchinson, key sponsors in their respective chambers of a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois, speak at a news conference May 30 at the Capitol in Springfield to discuss what passage of the bill would mean to minority communities, which they say have been unfairly targeted by law enforcement as part of the national war on drugs. Legalization was approved by the General Assembly before the end of the spring session and goes into effect Jan. 1. Hutchinson later stepped down from her Senate seat to become the senior advisor to the governor for cannabis control.