PAXTON — Junebug Crafty Gifts, a new store at 165 S. Market St. in downtown Paxton, is holding a grand opening Dec. 4-8.
The store sells handmade gifts for all occasions, including American flags, coffee tables, trays, wooden signs, bottles, Mason jars, lights, indoor/outdoor furniture, bars, specialized single wood stands, bath bombs, candles, pillows, magnets, tiki torches and lazy susans.
Special orders are welcome.
A portion of sale proceeds goes to the Humane Society.
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.