PIPER CITY — Village board members firmed up plans last week for installing a new play structure at the town’s main park on June 1, weather permitting.
Several inches of washed pea gravel will be the starting base beneath the equipment, with the possibility of topping that with shredded mulch at a later date. A contact person from the equipment distributor, Team REIL of Union, Ill., told Trustee Julie Bertrand that as many as 190 60-pound bags of dry concrete will be needed to place in the many holes that will be dug on May 31 to anchor the unit.
Village Board President Jeff Orr said competitive prices on supplies will be secured.
Video surveillance equipment, with appropriate signage, will also be installed. Signage is estimated to cost about $200.
Orr said the final playground-related supply costs will be ratified when bills are presented for approval at the board’s next regular meeting on June 5.
Between 15 and 30 volunteers will be needed on June 1 to assemble the structure, a process guided by Team REIL representatives. Bertrand has said the facility is expected to be operational the following day. It is designed for use by children ages 12 and under.
First responder training open to public
Trustee Paul Mogged said the Piper City fire department is securing a date for first responder training, to be taught by personnel from Riverside Medical Center of Kankakee. Mogged said the training will be open to members of the public and firemen.
Trustees unanimously approved reimbursing successful trainees for the cost of their training handbook, as has been done in the past.
Orr said coverage by Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ emergency medical technicians will end Nov. 1. Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services previously provided full-time ambulance service in Piper City but has transitioned to using a flight car that carries EMTs to any emergency calls.
“I’m sure they are losing money by helping us out,” Orr said about GAHHS’s continued coverage until a new ambulance service can be secured.
A contract for new ambulance service with Riverside Medical Center is being reviewed by attorneys for the fire department and village, although Orr said his initial review did not show “anything we’re going to object to.” Costs are expected to be split with Brenton Township.
Orr asked if there would be any need for equipment to be provided locally. Mogged replied that the fire department is still working through that issue with Riverside.
Code enforcement officer discussed
Orr said he had talked with Roberts Village Board President Rick Flessner about the village of Roberts’ use of a code enforcement officer.
The code enforcement officer is paid $200 per month by the village of Roberts, and she indicated an interest to Orr in performing a similar function in Piper City.
Trustees discussed the advantages of hiring an enforcement officer as being the person is from out of town, would act impartially, could address specific code violations, and could make court appearances as needed.
Orr said he will likely still make some of the initial contacts with property owners, including follow-up letters.
No action on the idea was taken following the discussion.
Review of ordinance updates
Orr said he saw some major improvements from the proposed revisions to village codes, but he also saw some for which trustees may want to incorporate what is already working in the community.
Trustee Mark Houck said he has read the revisions through twice and is making notes of questions for discussion. Other trustees said they were still working on their review of proposed ordinance updates.
Orr said he will share his review notes with the rest of the board, and trustees agreed that would be helpful.
Mosquito spraying to begin June 6
Leon Pfingsten will again spray for mosquitoes two times per month during the summer. Spraying will begin around 7 p.m. on June 6 and again on June 20.
Other planned spray dates are July 3, July 18, Aug. 1 and Aug. 15.
Orr noted that Village Superintendent Dick Hitchens is licensed to apply packets of larvicide provided by the public health system to drain any standing-water areas.
Hydrant painting discussed
Orr reviewed an estimate from K&K Coating of Gibson City to powerwash, prep and repaint the village’s approximately 50 hydrants with polyurethane paint. Original pricing had to be updated to allow for required prevailing wage rates, as required by law for public entities.
The cost per hydrant would be $180 for powerwashing and painting, including paint. Powerwashing only would be $57 per hydrant. Orr noted that the equipment used by professionals is about three times more powerful than regular powerwashing units.
The company also gave prices for similar work to improve the condition of some older metal playground equipment at the park.
Although agreeing that the work would be of professional quality and village workers would be needed for other work, trustees did not take action to hire the company. Orr was asked to see if the estimated costs could be lowered somewhat.
Elected officials take oath
Village officials re-elected in April took their official oath of office at the May 1 meeting. Those installed were trustees Gordon Fuoss, Robert Cotter and Bertrand; Village Clerk Rhonda McCoy; and Orr.
Meanwhile, McCoy said all liquor and gaming licenses have been renewed and fees paid.
Other business
In other business, the board approved bills that included $1,284 for four loads of gravel for alleys. A transfer of $5,000 was approved from the utility fund to the police fund in order to pay the current installment due for law enforcement services from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.