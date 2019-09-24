PAXTON — By this time next year, downtown Paxton is expected to have a new look — one that is intended to make shopping and dining there, or just walking around there, more enjoyable and memorable.
In addition to the construction of a new asphalt street surface on four blocks of Market Street — from Orleans to Holmes streets — the first phase of the downtown’s streetscape improvement project, eyed for completion next summer, is expected to include the construction of new concrete sidewalks on both sides of the 100 block of North Market Street.
Also, that same block is expected to see the addition of historic-looking, 16-foot-tall pedestrian lights, along with either stamped concrete paving or brick paver banding added behind the curbs there.
Also, so-called “curb bumpouts” are expected to be added to the intersections on each end of the 100 block of North Market Street — at both State Street and Pells Street. The bumpouts will protrude into the two intersections’ four corners, providing space for four-foot-long black benches, black litter bins, 25-foot-tall vehicular street lights and areas where prairie grass or flowers could be planted.
Each bumpout will also feature handicapped-accessible ramps from the street.
Mayor Bill Ingold said more than 50 community members attended an open house Monday night at City Hall to learn more about the project, to view architectural sketches of the plans, and to have their questions answered by engineers from the Farnsworth Group, which is overseeing the project.
“I think, generally, people like what they see,” said Jeff Martin, a landscape architectural manager for the Farnsworth Group. “I think they like the historic look of the street lights we’ve chosen, as well as the brick pavers or the stamped concrete (behind the curbs), whatever that becomes.”
Construction is expected to occur next summer after bids are sought from contractors late this winter or early next spring, Martin said.
While construction occurs in phases, measures will be taken to ensure businesses will be able to remain open, Martin said.
“When we have a sidewalk torn up, for example, there might be temporary wooden walks to get over to the business,” Martin said. “Life will be a little bit torn apart, but, again, people will still be able to get into the stores and get into the businesses.”
The sidewalk work will involve not just replacing the sidewalks but also making them more level in the 100 block of North Market Street, Martin said. The width of the sidewalks will remain about the same as they are currently, Martin said.
Meanwhile, the new asphalt street will end up being slightly raised from where the existing concrete street is today, Martin said. That will allow some of the steps from the curb to the street to be eliminated, Martin noted.
“We think that, for the most part, we can get rid of most of the steps to make it easier for people to get out of the car and up on the sidewalk,” Martin said. If all steps cannot be eliminated in a certain area, he said, there would be “at least one less step” than there is today.
When the street is finished, there will be “a few less” angled parking spaces downtown than there are currently. However, all parking spaces will be 45-degree, “full-depth” parking stalls, Martin noted, whereas the existing angled parking spaces do not meet that standard. The plan is for there to be four handicapped parking spaces, up from three, he added.
The city is planning to fund next summer’s project using the $1.14 million in funds that the city was required to return to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity following the termination of the city’s revolving-loan fund.
Additional phases of the project — including new curbs, sidewalks and streetlights in the 100 block of South Market Street — could be completed later, once enough funds become available through annual budgeting or the obtaining of grants, the mayor has said.
Martin said he expects the improvements to enhance the experience of visiting downtown Paxton.
“Downtown Paxton is already a great place,” Martin said. “We’re trying to make it even more memorable, so that when someone comes here, they say: ‘Hey, we were in Paxton. It had all these great antique stores. It had the cute street lights and the banners on the lights. It had nice sidewalks, and it was just a nice place to stroll around.’”