GIBSON CITY — After repeatedly delaying the installation of a lift station for the new DCT Trucking facility at Jordan Industrial Park, Gibson City Council members approved the project Monday night.
The new $27,760 lift station will pump wastewater only from DCT Trucking, and not any other business, City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said. The other businesses located in the industrial park have their own septic systems.
JC’s Heating, Cooling & Plumbing of Gibson City will provide an $18,000 Hydromatic lift station and perform the plumbing contracting work. JC’s was not the low bid for the project, as Vandeventer Engineering of Champaign bid a Keen pump station for $11,000, or $7,000 less than the approved amount. However, Stauffer recommended going with the higher bid.
Stauffer said JC’s would only use a Hydromatic lift station in its project and the company would be installing the pump anyway. Stauffer also said the Keen pump is a newer pump system and he did not think it was the best option.
“It’s something that’s new and not out there yet,” Stauffer said. “There’s no support that says it will live as long as it will, and the other companies have well-built systems. I was very surprised it was that low of a bid.”
The entire project amount will be eligible for tax-increment finance reimbursement, Mayor Dan Dickey said. Stauffer said once the pump is installed, DCT Trucking will be responsible for maintenance and repairs of the station.
Alliance Grain grant
Also Monday, council members gave informal approval to representatives from Alliance Grain Co. to begin applying for a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Matt Robinson, controller for Alliance Grain, said the cooperative grain company is seeking up to $6 million in grant funding from the federal transportation department to upgrade the Bloomer Line Railroad, a company-owned railroad line between Colfax and Cullom with a connection line to Gibson City.
City Attorney Marc Miller explained that private companies cannot apply for BUILD grants, as those are only available to municipalities. However, the city is allowed to sign on as the chief recipient of the grant, with the grant itself and all money received going to Alliance Grain, Miller said.
The grant, Robinson said, will be used to replace tracks on the railroad’s main line in Livingston and McLean counties.
“When we load grain, we’re at risk for derailment,” Robinson said. “We can’t top off our cars. We have to take it back to Gibson City or Sibley and weigh it.”
Also included in the project is the repair of the railroad crossing at 19th Street at the northwest corner of Gibson City.
The entire project will be paid with the grant as well as $4 million from a Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing loan through the transportation department and $2 million provided by Alliance Grain.
Robinson said everything Gibson City spends on the grant application will be reimbursed by Alliance Grain.
“There’s zero cost and zero liability to the city,” Robinson said.
Miller said only one of every 50 BUILD grant applicants receives funding, and the application must be submitted by July 15. Miller said he was unsure of how the city would be able to keep up-to-date management of the project, and he said he might have to talk with the city’s auditor.
Council members will approve the final grant contract at their July 8 meeting.
Other business
In other business:
➜ Council members approved a contract with Kemper CPA Group to conduct the city’s annual audit.
➜ Council members gave Police Chief Adam Rosendahl permission to sell a police dog to the Bloomington Police Department.
➜ Administrative Assistant Peggy Stalter said $950 in donations were collected during the city’s cleanup day on June 15.
➜ Stalter noted that the city discontinued its all-call emergency phone message system two years ago; she encouraged residents to check social media for updates on city projects.