PAXTON — The Ford County Board on Monday, Nov. 11, approved a new four-year contract with the union representing the sheriff’s office’s road deputies, correctional officers and telecommunicators.
Under the contract with Fraternal Order of Police Illini Lodge 17, the employees will see a raise of 2.5 percent beginning next month and then raises of 2.75, 3 and 3.25 percent in the next three years.
Other business
Also at the board’s Nov. 11 meeting:
➜ Board member Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton invited union representatives, board members, department heads and all interested employees to an insurance committee meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 19. At the meeting, Marty Nuss of Insurance Providers Group was expected to present options for employees to enroll in high-risk, high-deductible health savings accounts.
➜ The approved the budget for the fiscal year that begins Dec. 1. Finance Committee Chairman Chase McCall of Gibson City said the budget projects a $119,360 deficit in the general fund, with revenues projected to total $4.024 million and expenditures $4.143 million.
➜ McCall said his committee came up with a way to set pay for new employees who would not be on the longevity scale and have advanced degrees or special certifications. Under the proposal, department heads could set a salary amount for that employee, but it would have to be approved by the board and fall within department budget confines. “We thought this was the most fair way to do it,” said McCall. But several board members were not convinced of that and thought problems could arise with how long-time employees might view it. So the proposal will be discussed further by the committee before coming back to the full board for a vote.
➜ McCall said the finance committee discussed the possible formation of a Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC). In October, Piper City resident Anthony Damon Guarino outlined the need for such a commission. Guarino said that other area counties have them, and he said there are 1,000 veterans in Ford County who could benefit from a VAC. After researching the matter, McCall said he learned the formation of a VAC must be spearheaded by local veterans’ organizations like the VFW and the American Legion. Once those groups make a formal request for a VAC to be formed, the county can go to the taxpayers and ask for funding, McCall said. The VAC could assist veterans in many ways, such as advocacy and transportation to doctor and counseling appointments.
➜ The board approved the appointment of Brandon Decker of Piper City to the Ford County 911 Emergency Telephone System Board.
➜ The board approved a one-year law enforcement services contract with the village of Roberts at a cost to the village of $7,735.
➜ The board approved emergency dispatching agreements with Gibson Area Ambulance Service and Gibson City for $20,000 each.
➜ The board set the next zoning committee meeting to discuss proposed changes to the county’s ordinance regulating wind farms. The meeting was set for 7 p.m. Nov. 18.
➜ The board learned that the county’s delinquent tax sale was set for 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at the courthouse.
➜ The board approved raising the circuit clerk’s salary by $1,000, to $57,000, for the 2019-20 year.
➜ The board approved raising the salaries of the supervisor of assessments (to $56,000), supervisor of assessments’ chief deputy ($38,110), judge’s chief deputy ($38,102), chief probation officer ($59,571), assistant public defender ($10,000), sheriff administrative assistant ($39,557), state’s attorney chief deputy ($40,155), treasurer’s deputy ($32,273) and zoning officer ($12,000), effective Dec. 1. Also, all hourly employees are to receive a 25-cent hourly raise under the proposal.
➜ The board approved raising the salaries of unionized probation department employees Rocky Marron (to $54,156), Jennifer Anderson ($34,107) and Ariel Ochoa ($33,941).
➜ The approved the appointment Victor Johnson as a replacement for John Carson on the zoning board of appeals. Carson recently resigned. Johnson’s term would run through March 10, 2020.
➜ The board approved a schedule of county board meetings for the fiscal year that begins Dec. 1. All meetings are held in the conference room in the county jail and begin at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
➜ The board approved a resolution dividing the county into four assessment districts.
➜ The board approved a schedule of paid holidays for courthouse employees, showing 13 paid holidays in the upcoming fiscal year.
➜ The board approved a proposal to sell a property in Lyman Township — whose real estate taxes went unpaid — to Kellie Kief and Stanley Kief for $813.