SIBLEY — Plans are being made for Sibley to gain a new business at the site of a former gas station no later than next spring, and demolition of the current structure will begin soon.
Dave Roesch expects to purchase the former gas station location at the intersection of Illinois 47 and Illinois 165 on Sibley’s west edge, perhaps closing on the sale this week.
Roesch lives about 10 miles away from Sibley in what he describes as the Saybrook and Anchor area. Roesch operates earth-moving equipment and plans to demolish the building before winter with his own equipment. The structure’s concrete block will be ground on site, and Roesch plans to offer the crushed material to farmers or others who may want it for private roadways.
The ultimate plan for the location is to be the base for a food truck operated by Cheryl Weaver of Cabery, who currently operates a food truck and catering business known as Grand Prairie Station in Cabery. Weaver plans to convert her Cabery business to a delicatessen and bring the food truck portion of her operation to Sibley.
Weaver said all of the food she sells is home cooked at her commissary kitchen in Cabery, and the meats she uses are from local businesses such as Steidinger Meats of Fairbury. Some of the meat is smoked by Roesch.
Roesch believes the location along the state highways will be good for food business traffic. Roesch is going to leave the existing concrete pavement for patron parking and is working with Ameren Illinois to get power to the site. Roesch plans to seek village water in the future.
The site most recently was owned by Aaron Kafer, who may lease the north end of the property to display some trucks for sale. Sibley Village Board President Jim Kearney said the site has not been an active gas station since the early 1980s, possibly 1983.
Board members agreed the site improvement and future food truck operation will be a plus to the community.
Maintenance report
Merlin Tjarks said there is still a water leak within the village’s delivery system, based on the difference between pumped gallons and metered gallons, but he does not know where yet.
Tjarks said he is also working on investigating drainage tiling near the Sibley Lake and is in search of past maps, one of which Kearney produced at the meeting.
Meanwhile, the village has reduced-speed signs now, and Tjarks said he wants to add back weight-limit signs to be posted at the village’s outskirts.
Tjarks also reported that he has backup help lined up for jobs he may not be able to do following outpatient hand surgery scheduled to be done this week. Water operator James Howe will be in town at least three times per week during that time.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ Treasurer Joni Brucker said the village is now receiving two motor-fuel tax payments, one of which reflects the state’s added transportation tax. Brucker said the total received is nearly double the previous amount.
➜ Brucker said she billed 991,890 gallons of water to residents for the two-month period of August and September.
➜ Kearney said a letter has been received granting a time extension on the village’s water-main project and related loan. Kearney said the extension means construction on the water-main project must begin in June or July 2020.
➜ Trick-or-treat hours were set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.